Dozens of houses flooded in western Lithuania – photos

Dozens of houses have been flooded in the western Lithuanian Šilutė district. Authorities are providing assistance to the residents.

A total of around 90 houses, as well as some roads, have been flooded in the district, Virgilijus Pozingis, head of Šilutė District Municipality Administration, told BNS. According to him, some people cannot leave their houses.

“We are talking to the residents about how we will deliver drinking water to them,” Pozingis said.

Flood in Šilutė district / Lijana Jagintavičienė/Šilokarčema.lt

Firefighters are also helping the residents. They have brought a generator to one of the houses where the electricity supply had to be disconnected.

Several people have already been evacuated. They have a place to stay. If more residents had to be evacuated, the municipality would provide them with temporary accommodation, Pozingis said.

Flood in Šilutė district / Lijana Jagintavičienė/Šilokarčema.lt

Rubber trousers used by fishermen have also been distributed to some residents, allowing them to walk in flooded areas.

According to Pozingis, the flood was probably caused by temperature fluctuations, when the accumulated water first froze and then melted because of warmer weather.

On Monday, Lithuanian Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė discussed flood management measures with firefighters and representatives of the Šilutė District Municipality.

Flood in Šilutė district / Lijana Jagintavičienė/Šilokarčema.lt

“Our priority is the safety of people. We are monitoring the situation closely. Firefighters are ready to help the flooded residents at any time in case of emergency,” Bilotaitė said.

Floods, especially during the spring thaw, are common in the Nemunas Delta area of Šilutė district.