News

2022.01.10 17:41

Dozens of houses flooded in western Lithuania – photos

Ignas Jačauskas, BNS, LRT.lt2022.01.10 17:41
Flood in Šilutė district
Flood in Šilutė district / Lijana Jagintavičienė/Šilokarčema.lt

Dozens of houses have been flooded in the western Lithuanian Šilutė district. Authorities are providing assistance to the residents.

A total of around 90 houses, as well as some roads, have been flooded in the district, Virgilijus Pozingis, head of Šilutė District Municipality Administration, told BNS. According to him, some people cannot leave their houses.

“We are talking to the residents about how we will deliver drinking water to them,” Pozingis said.

Flood in Šilutė district
Flood in Šilutė district / Lijana Jagintavičienė/Šilokarčema.lt

Firefighters are also helping the residents. They have brought a generator to one of the houses where the electricity supply had to be disconnected.

Several people have already been evacuated. They have a place to stay. If more residents had to be evacuated, the municipality would provide them with temporary accommodation, Pozingis said.

Flood in Šilutė district
Flood in Šilutė district / Lijana Jagintavičienė/Šilokarčema.lt

Rubber trousers used by fishermen have also been distributed to some residents, allowing them to walk in flooded areas.

According to Pozingis, the flood was probably caused by temperature fluctuations, when the accumulated water first froze and then melted because of warmer weather.

On Monday, Lithuanian Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė discussed flood management measures with firefighters and representatives of the Šilutė District Municipality.

Flood in Šilutė district
Flood in Šilutė district / Lijana Jagintavičienė/Šilokarčema.lt

“Our priority is the safety of people. We are monitoring the situation closely. Firefighters are ready to help the flooded residents at any time in case of emergency,” Bilotaitė said.

Floods, especially during the spring thaw, are common in the Nemunas Delta area of Šilutė district.

Flood in Šilutė district
Flood in Šilutė district
Flood in Šilutė district
Flood in Šilutė district
Flood in Šilutė district
Flood in Šilutė district
Flood in Šilutė district
# News# Environment
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Vladimir Putin
5
59 min. ago

Putin gets his way as West scrambles – opinion

5
Taiwan
1 h ago

Amid dispute with China, Lithuania may get foothold in Taiwan’s microchip production – media

Covid-19 testing
1 h ago

Lithuania mulls cutting Covid-19 isolation time

Lithuanian conscripts
2 h ago

Lithuania could introduce universal conscription by 2029 – study

Saulius Skvernelis
4 h ago

Former PM’s new party shoots up to third spot in popularity rankings

Travelling
6 h ago

Travel update: Lithuania removes special restrictions on South Africa

Vladimir Putin in conversation with Valery Gerasimov, Russia's chief of general staff
6
6 h ago

Bargain through warfare – US allies gear up for tough talks with Russia

6
Covid-19 testing
7 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 1,701 new cases, 10 deaths

Filming set (associative image)
8 h ago

Lithuania signs film co-production deal with Israel

Lithuania's Covid certificate, the Opportunity Pass (Galimybių Pasas)
8 h ago

Changes to Lithuania‘s Covid certificate system – what you need to know

Lithuania's Covid certificate, the Opportunity Pass (Galimybių Pasas)
2022.01.10 09:37

Changes to Lithuania‘s Covid certificate system – what you need to know

Upper Castle restoration visualisation
5
2022.01.10 08:00

Beautiful but risky idea: should Vilnius Upper Castle be rebuilt?

5
Covid-19 testing
2022.01.10 10:44

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 1,701 new cases, 10 deaths

Travelling
2022.01.10 12:19

Travel update: Lithuania removes special restrictions on South Africa

Vladimir Putin in conversation with Valery Gerasimov, Russia's chief of general staff
6
2022.01.10 12:07

Bargain through warfare – US allies gear up for tough talks with Russia

6
Covid-19 testing
2022.01.10 16:33

Lithuania mulls cutting Covid-19 isolation time

Lithuanian conscripts
2022.01.10 16:15

Lithuania could introduce universal conscription by 2029 – study

Filming set (associative image)
2022.01.10 09:38

Lithuania signs film co-production deal with Israel

Vladimir Putin
5
2022.01.10 17:30

Putin gets his way as West scrambles – opinion

5
Saulius Skvernelis
2022.01.10 14:18

Former PM’s new party shoots up to third spot in popularity rankings