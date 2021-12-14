News

2021.12.14 09:42

Lithuanian PM ‘not ruling out’ government resignation over Belarus sanctions

BNS, LRT.lt2021.12.14 09:42
Ingrida Šimonytė
Ingrida Šimonytė / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė suggested on Monday evening that her entire cabinet might resign over Lithuania's failure to halt Belarusian potash transit.

“I'm not ruling out this possibility. I can say it straightforwardly,” Šimonytė told LRT TV.

Read more: Lithuania looks to ban transit of Belarusian goods in wake of Belaruskali debacle

“If so many questions are being raised about the government's performance, then perhaps the government, if it's unable to answer those questions, should end its mandate and some other government could continue the work from scratch,” the prime minister said.

“In politics, a lot of things depend on how you see yourself in a particular circumstance and in a particular place,” she added. “Basically, my choice [...] will depend on whether I feel capable of ensuring the long-term interests of the state.”

Two members of Šimonytė's cabinet, Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis and Transport Minister Marius Skuodis, have offered their resignations – still to be accepted by the PM – after it turned out that Belarus' state-owned potash fertiliser manufacturer Belaruskali would continue shipping its products via Lithuania even after US sanctions came into effect last week.

Belaruskali shipments via Lithuania continue, because Belarus' potash giant had made advance payments to Lietuvos Geležinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways, LTG) back in November.

The Lithuanian government says that the US sanctions do not directly apply to the transit of fertilisers through Lithuania. However, the government announced last week, after the sanctions had come into force, that it was seeking to terminate the state-owned railway company's contract with Belaruskali.

# News# Politics# Baltics and the World
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
China
2 h ago

After China targets Lithuania, EU devises new measures against 'coercion'

Lithuania's cabinet
16 h ago

A year of crises: Lithuania's conservative-liberal government marks first anniversary

Vilnius Airport
18 h ago

Travel update: Lithuania moves Tenerife and Gran Canaria to the yellow list

Vaccination against Covid-19
18 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 828 new cases, 11 deaths

Belaruskali
18 h ago

Lithuanian president's office wanted Belarus fertilisers off EU sanctions – media

Bank of Lithuania
19 h ago

Lithuania needs coordinating body to impose non-EU sanctions, says central bank chief

Pfizer
20 h ago

Lithuania receives first batch of coronavirus vaccines for children

The Baltic Sea (associative image)
21 h ago

Two missing after cargo ships collide in the Baltic Sea

Russia's military drills in Crimea, August 2021.
22 h ago

‘Russia is really gearing up for war’, Lithuanian FM says in Brussels

Lithuania's election night, October 25
22 h ago

Social Democrats top popularity rating in Lithuania – survey

Russia's military drills in Crimea, August 2021.
2021.12.13 12:03

‘Russia is really gearing up for war’, Lithuanian FM says in Brussels

Belaruskali in Lithuania.
2021.12.13 11:01

Lithuania looks to ban transit of Belarusian goods in wake of Belaruskali debacle

Vilnius Airport
2021.12.13 16:05

Travel update: Lithuania moves Tenerife and Gran Canaria to the yellow list

Belaruskali
2021.12.13 15:30

Lithuanian president's office wanted Belarus fertilisers off EU sanctions – media

Vaccination against Covid-19
2021.12.13 15:47

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 828 new cases, 11 deaths

Lithuania's cabinet
2021.12.13 17:30

A year of crises: Lithuania's conservative-liberal government marks first anniversary

Bank of Lithuania
2021.12.13 14:30

Lithuania needs coordinating body to impose non-EU sanctions, says central bank chief

China
2021.12.14 08:00

After China targets Lithuania, EU devises new measures against 'coercion'

Pfizer
2021.12.13 14:10

Lithuania receives first batch of coronavirus vaccines for children

Lithuania's election night, October 25
2021.12.13 11:51

Social Democrats top popularity rating in Lithuania – survey