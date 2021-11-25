News

2021.11.25 09:51

Baltic MPs to visit Taiwan amid tensions with China

LRT.lt2021.11.25 09:51
Taiwan
Taiwan / AP

MPs from Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania will visit Taiwan next week to attend the 2021 Open Parliament Forum on December 2–3, Taiwan News reported on Thursday.

Estonian MP Jüri Jaanson said the delegation will also meet with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen and Premier Su Tseng-chang, according to the country’s public broadcaster ERR News.

"We are also very interested in Taiwan being able to establish its own cultural and economic presence here for us. In this respect, we are following with interest how they are doing in Lithuania,” Jaanson said.

Lithuania has recently opened a Taiwanese representation in Vilnius, sparking backlash from China which considers Taiwan to be a breakaway republic. It also considers the move to open the de facto embassy under the name of “Taiwanese” and not “Taipei” to be an attempt to recognise the island nation and thus in breach of the so-called One China principle.

Lithuania denies the allegations, saying the representation will not have a diplomatic status.

The Estonian MP did not specify whether the office would bear the name Taiwan or Taipei.

Read more: Lithuania ‘deaf’ to Chinese calls to rename Taiwanese office, Beijing rep says

# News# Baltics and the World# Baltic States
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Coronavirus testing
32 min. ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 1,853 new cases, 19 deaths

Parents in a park
1 h ago

‘Burning’ demographic situation as Lithuania's birth rate falls to two-decade low

Lithuania's State Border Guard Service (VSAT)
1 h ago

Lithuania detains 86 human smugglers in 2021, a seven-fold increase from year before

Lithuania ‘deaf’ to Chinese calls to rename Taiwanese office, Beijing rep says
9
16 h ago

Lithuania ‘deaf’ to Chinese calls to rename Taiwanese office, Beijing rep says

updated
9
Arnoldas Pranckevičius
17 h ago

EU must immediately adopt fifth sanctions package on Minsk, start preparing sixth – Lithuanian official

Second-hand cars in Lithuania.
18 h ago

Lithuanian cabinet approves new car pollution tax

Belaruskali cargo
8
18 h ago

Lithuania gears up for losses as US slaps sanctions on Belarusian company

8
Migrants in Belarus.
22 h ago

Some 15,000 migrants remain in Belarus, Brussels says

Coronavirus ward (associative image)
23 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 2,015 new cases, 12 deaths

Lithuanian Red Cross shares photos of asylum seekers seeing their first-ever snow
23 h ago

Lithuanian Red Cross shares photos of asylum seekers seeing their first-ever snow

Lithuanian Red Cross shares photos of asylum seekers seeing their first-ever snow
2021.11.24 10:54

Lithuanian Red Cross shares photos of asylum seekers seeing their first-ever snow

Lithuania ‘deaf’ to Chinese calls to rename Taiwanese office, Beijing rep says
9
2021.11.24 17:35

Lithuania ‘deaf’ to Chinese calls to rename Taiwanese office, Beijing rep says

updated
9
Migrants in Belarus.
2021.11.24 11:53

Some 15,000 migrants remain in Belarus, Brussels says

Second-hand cars in Lithuania.
2021.11.24 15:49

Lithuanian cabinet approves new car pollution tax

Coronavirus ward (associative image)
2021.11.24 11:15

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 2,015 new cases, 12 deaths

Coronavirus in Lithuania
2021.11.24 10:30

Coronavirus receding in Lithuania, top epidemiologist says

Belaruskali cargo
8
2021.11.24 15:29

Lithuania gears up for losses as US slaps sanctions on Belarusian company

8
Arnoldas Pranckevičius
2021.11.24 16:30

EU must immediately adopt fifth sanctions package on Minsk, start preparing sixth – Lithuanian official

Lithuania's State Border Guard Service (VSAT)
2021.11.25 08:58

Lithuania detains 86 human smugglers in 2021, a seven-fold increase from year before

Parents in a park
2021.11.25 09:22

‘Burning’ demographic situation as Lithuania's birth rate falls to two-decade low