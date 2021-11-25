Baltic MPs to visit Taiwan amid tensions with China

MPs from Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania will visit Taiwan next week to attend the 2021 Open Parliament Forum on December 2–3, Taiwan News reported on Thursday.

Estonian MP Jüri Jaanson said the delegation will also meet with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen and Premier Su Tseng-chang, according to the country’s public broadcaster ERR News.

"We are also very interested in Taiwan being able to establish its own cultural and economic presence here for us. In this respect, we are following with interest how they are doing in Lithuania,” Jaanson said.

Lithuania has recently opened a Taiwanese representation in Vilnius, sparking backlash from China which considers Taiwan to be a breakaway republic. It also considers the move to open the de facto embassy under the name of “Taiwanese” and not “Taipei” to be an attempt to recognise the island nation and thus in breach of the so-called One China principle.

Lithuania denies the allegations, saying the representation will not have a diplomatic status.

The Estonian MP did not specify whether the office would bear the name Taiwan or Taipei.

