Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 854 new cases, five deaths

Lithuania has registered 854 new coronavirus infections and five deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the country's statistics office said on Wednesday morning.

Three of the fatalities were in their 80s, and the remaining two – in their 70s. One of the deceased – a person in their 80s – had been fully vaccinated.

Lithuania's 14-day coronavirus infection rate has risen to 329.4 cases per 100,000 people, with the daily share of positive tests up to 6.2 percent, according to the latest statistics.

Some 6,221 molecular (PCR) tests for Covid-19 and 6,317 antigen tests have been performed over the past 24 hours.

Overall, 304,600 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Lithuania since the start of the pandemic, including 8,141 active cases.

A total of 4,630 people have died from Covid-19 in Lithuania so far, including 46 fully-vaccinated persons. The overall number of deaths directly or indirectly related to the coronavirus has reached 9,351.

Over 9,000 people received a shot of the Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday – 3,880 were given the first jab, while 5,337 received the second shot.

In all, 60.3 percent of the Lithuanian population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.