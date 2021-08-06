Coronavirus update: Lithuania confirms 528 new cases

Lithuania has confirmed 528 new coronavirus infections and no deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the country's statistics office said on Friday morning.

Lithuania's 14-day coronavirus infection rate now stands at 167 cases per 100,000 people, and the daily share of positive tests has increased to 3.2 percent, according to the latest statistics.

Overall, 285,209 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Lithuania since the start of the pandemic, and the number of active cases is currently 4,152.

According to Statistics Lithuania, 231 coronavirus patients are currently being treated in the country's hospitals, 27 of them need intensive care.

A total of 4,424 people have died from the diseases in Lithuania so far. The overall number of deaths directly or indirectly related to the coronavirus has reached 9,052.

On Thursday morning, the statistics office reported 218 new daily Covid-19 infections for Wednesday, but later updated the figure to 462.

On Thursday, 20,491 people in Lithuania were vaccinated with the first vaccine shot and 4,172 got their second jab.

In all, 1.46 million people have been vaccinated at least once, or 52.4 percent.