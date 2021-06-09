News

2021.06.09 14:15

Lithuanian special forces to deploy to Mali if political decision made – military chief

BNS2021.06.09 14:15
A French soldier stands inside a military helicopter during a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to the troops of Operation Barkhane in Mali. Estonian troops serve alongside the French forces, while Lithuanian troops serve with the German forces.
A French soldier stands inside a military helicopter during a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to the troops of Operation Barkhane in Mali. Estonian troops serve alongside the French forces, while Lithuanian troops serve with the German forces. / AP

Politicians are currently looking into France’s previous request to send special operations troops to Mali. However, the military does not have information yet, Valdemaras Rupšys, chief of the Lithuanian armed forces, told BNS in an interview on Wednesday.

If a political decision is made, the military "will be ready and will definitely go and perform its duty".

Meanwhile, Rupšys said the remaining Lithuanian troops are scheduled to return home in July.

"That's the plan but it might change depending on the situation there," he said. "These are the units ensuring security for the forces being withdrawn and they should leave the last.”

Therefore, Lithuania’s military police units will be among the last to withdraw, he added.

By taking part in the NATO operation in Afghanistan, Lithuania's army has shown that it is "reliable, professional and well organised".

Valdemaras Rupšys
Valdemaras Rupšys / E. Genys/LRT

Non-vaccinated troops to face service restrictions

Troops refusing to get the Covid-19 jab will face service restrictions, according to Rupšys.

"It's a freedom of choice [to get vaccinated or not], but people who refuse to get vaccinated will simply restrict themselves considerably," Rupšys said. "We have to admit that they are a source that might spread the virus."

Non-vaccinated troops will not be able to take part in international drills and missions, he added.

Some 11,500 Lithuanian troops have so far been vaccinated against Covid-19 and another 4,000 have had the virus, according to Rupšys.

A French soldier stands inside a military helicopter during a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to the troops of Operation Barkhane in Mali. Estonian troops serve alongside the French forces, while Lithuanian troops serve with the German forces.
Valdemaras Rupšys
Lithuanian troops depart for Mali
A French soldier stands inside a military helicopter during a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to the troops of Operation Barkhane in Mali. Estonian troops serve alongside the French forces, while Lithuanian troops serve with the German forces.
A French soldier stands inside a military helicopter during a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to the troops of Operation Barkhane in Mali. Estonian troops serve alongside the French forces, while Lithuanian troops serve with the German forces.
1 / 3AP
Valdemaras Rupšys
Valdemaras Rupšys
2 / 3E. Genys/LRT
Lithuanian troops depart for Mali
Lithuanian troops depart for Mali
3 / 3Lithuanian MoD
A French soldier stands inside a military helicopter during a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to the troops of Operation Barkhane in Mali. Estonian troops serve alongside the French forces, while Lithuanian troops serve with the German forces.
Valdemaras Rupšys
Lithuanian troops depart for Mali
# News# Defence# Baltics and the World
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt.
Covid-19 in Lithuania.
2 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 241 new cases, two deaths

Lithuanian MP Žygimantas Pavilionis
2 h ago

Russian hoax call dupes Lithuanian MP into saying controversial statements

Gas prices in Lithuania are set to go up 26-50 percent.
3 h ago

Economists warn of price hikes in Lithuania

Lithuania's National Blood Centre (NKC)
4 h ago

Critical shortage of blood in Lithuania, national centre calls for donors

Vilnius University
5 h ago

Vilnius University reaches 400th position in global university rating

NATO flag
5 h ago

Baltic leaders to discuss preparation for NATO summit

President Gitanas Nausėda and his predecessor Dalia Grybauskaitė
20 h ago

Bickering between president and conservative MPs ‘damaging Lithuania’s reputation’

Seimas
22 h ago

Key reform proposals will reach Lithuanian parliament in autumn – PM

International drug bust.
23 h ago

Over a ton of drugs seized in Lithuania during major international operation

Neo-pagan traditions in Lithuania.
23 h ago

ECHR sides with Lithuania’s neo-pagans in dispute over state recognition

Neo-pagan traditions in Lithuania.
2021.06.08 15:06

ECHR sides with Lithuania’s neo-pagans in dispute over state recognition

International drug bust.
2021.06.08 15:21

Over a ton of drugs seized in Lithuania during major international operation

Belarusians in Lithuania move to block border traffic
30
2021.06.08 14:37

Belarusians in Lithuania move to block border traffic to put pressure on regime

photos
30
Vilnius University
2021.06.09 09:24

Vilnius University reaches 400th position in global university rating

President Gitanas Nausėda and his predecessor Dalia Grybauskaitė
2021.06.08 18:02

Bickering between president and conservative MPs ‘damaging Lithuania’s reputation’

Seimas
2021.06.08 16:30

Key reform proposals will reach Lithuanian parliament in autumn – PM

Gas prices in Lithuania are set to go up 26-50 percent.
2021.06.09 11:20

Economists warn of price hikes in Lithuania

Lithuania's National Blood Centre (NKC)
2021.06.09 10:03

Critical shortage of blood in Lithuania, national centre calls for donors

Lithuanian MP Žygimantas Pavilionis
2021.06.09 11:46

Russian hoax call dupes Lithuanian MP into saying controversial statements

Covid-19 in Lithuania.
2021.06.09 11:59

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 241 new cases, two deaths