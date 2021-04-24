Best hiking trails in Lithuania – 20 routes to get rid of quarantine blues

Lithuania has over 100 hiking trails that vary in length and difficulty. With spring getting warmer each day, LRT.lt introduces you to 20 must-see routes.

1. Lūksto amber trail in Telšiai District, 11 kilometres

The trail is located on the northern bank of Lake Lūkstas, and leads to the Bay of Ambers. There you can relax and take in the beautiful sights and, if you are lucky, even find some amber yourself.



2. Hiking trail Briedžių Takais in Salakas, Zarasai District, 11 kilometres

Briedžių Takais trail stretches across Gražutė Regional Park. Starting the hike from the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, you will visit Lake Ganiava, Lake Mergežeris, Giteniškė Barrow Cemetery, and the Old Jewish Cemetery of Salakas along the way.

Šventosios aukštupio trail. / File photo

3. Šventosios Aukštupio trail in Zarasai District, 10.5 kilometres

You may take this route by foot or bike to get to know the Antalieptė Reservoir and Hydrographic Reserve, observe and learn of its natural and cultural wonders through informational posts and photographs placed along the trail.



4. Senųjų Kaimų trail in Vilnius, 10 kilometres

This circular trail will take you on a walk through forest paths and hills of Verkiai Regional Park. During your journey you will come across the old villages of the Vilnius region, as well as learn of the unfinished construction of the Vilnius Hydroelectric Power Plant.

Senųjų kaimų trail. / Pavilnių and Verkių Regional Parks

5. Šereiklaukio forest trail in Pagėgiai District, 9 kilometres

Located in Rambynas Regional Park, the trail reveals the breathtaking sights of the park from the hills of Koplyčkalnis and Šereiklaukis.



6. Paliesiaus Manor educational wellness trail in Ignalina District, 8 kilometres

The trail snakes across the forest of Milašius Telmological Reserve. You can choose from three different routes: 2.3 km, 4.9 km, and 8 km long, each one containing different surprises and challenges along the way.



7. Mūšos Tyrelio trail in Joniškis District, 7.3 kilometres

Located in Žagarė Regional Park, this trail is the longest boardwalk in Lithuania. Taking a walk there you will experience Mūšos Tyrelio marsh, an ecosystem untouched by people.

Mūšos tyrelio trail. / Žagarė Regional Park

8. Plokščių trail in Šakiai District, 7 kilometres

Decorated by wooden sculptures scattered all throughout the walkway, the trail leads you down to the valley of Didžiupis river, through Plokščiai-Vaiguviškiai hill fort, and to the river of Vaiguva, allowing to experience the beauty of river banks.



9. Kazlų Rūdos forest trail in Kazlų Rūda, 6.5 kilometres

Whether travelling by foot (4 km) or bike (6.5 km), you can always find a place to relax and take in the view due to the many overlooks and gazebos, as well as an observation tower on this forest walkway.



10. Kulautuvos wellness hiking trail in Kaunas District, 6.3 kilometres

The trail is divided into six circular routes, from 2.6 km to 6 km long. Suitable for hiking and cycling, these walkways cross a hilly landscape with sandy pine forests alongside the banks of Nemunas River.

Kačerginė, Kaunas District / Kaunas District Tourism and Business Centre

11. Grybiškių oak tree hiking route in Šalčininkai District, 6,2 kilometres

This trail is located in Dieveniškės Regional Park in southeastern Lithuania. On your way, you may relax and take a dive in the Poškonių pond, as well as visit the Poškonių barrow cemetery. The route also includes two unique tourist spots: the Grybiškių pine tree, which stands out in its appearance, and the old Grybiškių oak tree some 60 metres away.



12. Šaltinių trail in Kaunas District, 6 kilometres

By taking this trail you will cover the Kačerginė forest, explore its most remote corners, as well as learn about the local flora and fauna.



13. Ribiškių trail in Vilnius, 6 kilometres

This trail covers the Pavilnys Regional Park, with many overlooks revealing the beautiful sights of Vilnius‘ hilly landscape.



14. Sapieginės trail in Vilnius, 6 kilometres

Also located in the Pavilnys Regional Park, this walkway takes you through the eroded hills of Sapieginė and Šveicarija.



15. Šilėnų trail in Vilnius District, 6 kilometres

The informative first half of the route will take you to the Naujosios Rėvos hill-fort, continuing through a forest path to the village of Šilėnai. The trail, suited for hiking and cycling, takes about three hours to complete.

Kačerginė, Kaunas District / Kaunas District Tourism and Business Centre

Šilėnų trail. / Neris Regional Park

16. Karmazinų hiking trail in Vilnius District, 6 kilometres

Located in Neris Regional Park, the route will take you through some of the highest, steepest hillsides alongside the river Neris at its widest. While travelling through the hilly forest landscape, you may rest at one of the five campsites scattered throughout.



17. Pūčkorių trail in Vilnius, 5.3 kilometres

The route in Pavilnys Regional Park is divided into three circular walkways: 2.8 km, 3.7 km, and 5.3 km long. On your way you will come across the historical buildings of the Pūčkoriai manor, as well as the cannon foundry after which the region was named. Following the trail, you can climb up the impressive 65-meter-high Pūčkoriai outcrop and admire the view of the Vilnia river valley.



18. Salako trail in Zarasai District, 5 kilometres

This circular route will take you through the historical town of Salakas, alongside Lake Luodis. On your way you can visit the Visitors Centre of Gražutė Regional Park and view several interactive exhibits, as well as reach the observation tower and enjoy the sights of Lake Luodis.

Salako trail / Zarasai Tourism and Business Information Centre

19. Dūkštos trail in Vilnius District, 5 kilometres

Located in Neris Regional Park, this is one of the most difficult and interesting routes offered there. The trail snakes alongside the valley of Dūkšta river and surrounding woodland, with several high outcrops along the way, as well as Bradeliškių and Buivydų hill forts.



20. Lekėčių educational trail in Šakiai district, 4,2 kilometres long

Starting from Lekėčiai Forestry, this circular walkway will lead you through the forest to such memorable spots as the Great Spring of Lekėčiai, a partisan cemetery, and the historical narrow-gauge railroad.