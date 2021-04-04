A town in Lithuania embarks on record-setting decoration with 10,000 Easter eggs

A town in Lithuania is setting a new record by decorating an avenue with 10,000 Easter eggs.

Garlands of multi-coloured eggs have been hanged on trees by a kindergarten in Šeduva, a town of some 3,000 people in the northern Lithuania.



Šeduva has been making a name for its Easter decorations for a decade now. In 2013, it set a national record by decorating a tree with 1,853 Easter eggs and doubled that in 2015.

Some of the older eggs have been reused for this year's record-breaking decorations, but the entire town have joined in making them.

“It's great fun, every Easter everyone in Šeduva knows it's time to decorate trees, and it's an entire avenue of trees this year,” says Justinas Pranys, a local resident. “My entire family takes part.”

The garlands are made of real eggshells decorated with beads, colourful threads and pieces of ribbon.

Easter in Šeduva / LRT TV

“We usually raid our entire house, upturn all drawers in search for beads and ribbons,” says Gintautė Liutkevičienė, another resident of Šeduva. “This year, we tried out a new technique, gluing hay to the eggs. We can decorate with whatever we want.”

There are goose eggs and huge ostrich eggs among the Easter decorations. Some eggs have been sent to Šeduva from other towns and even countries.

“We have particularly beautiful eggs from Ukraine. Markas, a boy in our kindergarten, has a grandmother in Ukraine who is a teacher. [...] She has decorated eggs and sent them to us,” says Daiva Staškūnienė, the headmistress of the Šeduva kindergarten.

Some people in Šeduva start preparing in autumn, but the last two weeks before Easter are the most intense.

“All institutions take part: the school, the clinic, the local administration, children in the care home craft many eggs with different techniques and much enthusiasm,” says the town's leader Edita Mančiauskienė. “It is a holiday of entire Šeduva.”