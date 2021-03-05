We won’t be ‘part of the China-controlled technosphere’ – Lithuanian committee chair

Laurynas Kasčiūnas, chairman of Lithuania's parliamentary Committee on National Security and Defence, has suggested drafting a list of unreliable technology providers.

“One of the ideas is to identify specific producers from non-democratic countries whose information and communication technology equipment poses potential threat to the country's national security and should not be used for the 5G mobile network in Lithuania,” Kasčiūnas said in the parliament on Thursday.

“This way, we will clearly say that we will not be part of the China-controlled technosphere,” he added.

The Lithuanian conservative-led government's programme includes an objective to ensure that state institutions do not use any technology and equipment from unreliable producers.

Lithuania's military intelligence has said Huawei's involvement in the installation of the 5G network is a risk factor due to the existing laws in China that make companies share information with the government.

