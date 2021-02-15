Small shops and beauty salons reopen in Lithuania as part of lockdown easing

Non-food shops with direct street access and beauty salons have reopened in Lithuania as part of the lockdown easing plan announced by the government last week.

Shops larger than 300 square metres have to remain shut, while retailers, hairdressers and other service providers will also have to ensure at least 20 square meters of floor space per customer or serve only one customer at a time.

Lithuania’s lockdown phase-out plan is based on the number of coronavirus cases per 100,000 people over the past 14 days. The country’s current rate stands at 270.3.

The following lockdown easing steps are scheduled to take place when the number drops below 200.