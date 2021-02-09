Lithuania's lockdown phase-out plan – key points

The Lithuanian government has drafted a plan to gradually lift the current lockdown restrictions. It is to be approved by the cabinet on Wednesday.

The steps – divided into scenarios C, B, and A (or red, yellow, and green) – will depend on the infection rates (measured as the number of newly diagnosed infections over the last 14 days per 100,000 people) and the share of positive coronavirus tests.

The different scenarios can also be applied in individual municipalities, if they clear the set benchmarks.

Importantly, restrictions on movement between municipalities will be maintained until infection rates fall below 25 cases per 100,000 (Scenario A) across the country. Wearing facemasks in public will also remain mandatory.



Lithuania's current 14-day rate stands at 339 cases, according to the country's statistics department.

Karantinas Vilniuje / E. Blaževič/LRT nuotr.

Scenario C – Red

Infection rate: 200–500, share of positive tests: 4–10%

- Non-essential shops with direct street access and floor space of under 100 square metres are allowed to reopen. They must limit customer flow to 20 square metres per person.

- Beauty services are allowed to resume, servicing one customer at a time or ensuring 20 square metres per customer.

- Healthcare institutions can resume non-essential inpatient services.

Infection rate: 150–200, share of positive tests: 4–10%

- Shops with direct street access and floor space of under 200 square metres are allowed to reopen, limiting customer flow to 20 square metres per person.

- Primary schools can resume teaching in classroom. The coutnry's vaccination efforts will prioritise teachers.

- Short visits can resume in detention facilities.

Infection rate: 100–150, share of positive tests: under 4%

- Shops with direct street access and floor space of under 300 square metres are allowed to reopen, limiting customer flow to 20 square metres per person.

- Final-year school students can return to classrooms, while some teaching can continue online.

- More lockdown exceptions for higher and vocational education.

- Museums, galleries, library reading rooms can reopen. They must ensure 20 square metres of floor space per person. Visits are limited to groups of two or people in the same household.

- Drive-in public events, where attendees stay in their cars, are allowed.

lauko kavinė / J. Stacevičiaus/LRT nuotr.

Scenario B – Yellow

Infection rate: 50–100, share of positive tests: under 4%

- Two-household events and contacts are allowed

- Services are allowed, as long as customer flows are limited to 10 square metres per person.

- Cafes and restaurants are still not allowed to seat customers, only serve food for takeaway.

- Outdoor and indoor retail is allowed, ensuring 20 square metres per customer.

- All schools can resume teaching in class.

- Non-formal education is allowed in groups under five.

- People can gather in public places in groups of five. For indoor activities, at least 15 square metres per person must be maintained.

- Regular visits are allowed in detention facilities.

Infection rate: 25–50, share of positive tests: under 4%

- Outdoor cafes can service customers.

- Retailers must limit customer flows to one person per 15 square metres.

- Spas and wellness services can resume.

- Higher and vocational education can resume in-person.

- No more restrictions on non-formal education.

- Hospital visits can resume as usual.

- Sports and leisure activities are allowed indoors, ensuring 10 square metres of space per person.

„Laisvės piknikas“ / BNS nuotr.

Scenario A – Green

Infection rate: under 25

- Facemasks are no longer mandatory in public places.

- No limits on social contacts.

- No limits on movement between municipalities.

- Cafes and restaurants can serve customers indoors.

- Public events are allowed: up to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.

- Retailers must limit customer flows to one person per 10 square metres