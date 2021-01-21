German MEPs lead call on Berlin to halt Russia's Nord Stream 2

Members of the European Parliament, including German Greens, have urged Germany to scrap its controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline construction that has been criticised by Lithuania and other eastern EU members.

The German-Russian pipeline underneath the Baltic Sea is “shameful”, German Green Sergey Lagodinsky told fellow MEPs and EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell at the European Parliament (EP) hearing on Tuesday, EUObserver reports.

Another German Green MEP Viola Von Cramon-Traubadel said “Nord Stream 2 must be stopped immediately”, while Lithuania, Latvian, Polish, Belgian, Dutch, and Spanish MEPs echoed their call.

“We must stop Nord Stream 2. Let's stop financing Novichok,” Lithuanian conservative Rasa Juknevičienė is quoted by EUObserver, in reference to the poisoning attack against Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

“Anyone who still thinks we should continue with Nord Stream 2 is blind to the kind of regime we're dealing with in Moscow,” Dutch socialist Kati Piri added.

Borrell, the EU's high representative for foreign affairs, noted that EU institutions had long-opposed Nord Stream 2 on grounds that it would make Europe more dependent on Russian gas, but had no legal power to stop it if Berlin wanted to go ahead.

Meanwhile, the calls were not joined by any members of Germany's ruling Christian Democratic Union party, according to EUObserver, indicating that the Berlin government did not intend to cancel the project for Navalny's sake.

The MEPs were discussing possible sanctions on Russia over the recent arrest and sentencing of Navalny in Moscow. They called on the EU to invoke its new so-called Magnitsky Act against Russian oligarchs complicit in the regime's human rights violations.

