Lithuania imposes nationwide lockdown, extends limits on movement

On Sunday, the Lithuanian government imposed a nationwide lockdown, which for the first time includes limits on people's movement and interactions between households.

From Wednesday, December 15, until January 3, the following measures are in effect:

– It is forbidden to leave the territory of your municipality, unless attending a funeral, for work purposes, healthcare, or when your workplace or property is located in another municipality.

– People will also be able to leave their municipality to take care of the sick or other people in need.

– Non-essential travel within your municipality is forbidden. People are allowed to leave their homes to go for shopping, to work, to attend a funeral, or to seek healthcare.

– Contacts between more than one household are forbidden. Events involving more than one household are also banned.

– People from the same household are allowed to go for walks in open spaces.

– All non-food shops will have to close or move trading online.

– Veterinary and food shops, pharmacies, optical and orthopedic shops will remain open. Food markets will also be allowed to stay open.

– All classes, including primary and pre-school education, will have to move online.

Updates to follow.