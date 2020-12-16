Police set up mobile checkpoints around Vilnius to enforce lockdown

On Wednesday morning, Lithuanian Police set up mobile checkpoints on roads leading to Vilnius.

As part of lockdown measures, people are prohibited from travelling to other municipalities for non-essential reasons until January 3. The government previously said that checkpoints will only be set up during weekends and holidays, while mobile roadblocks on all other days.

“It may be so that a post will stay for a few hours in one place, before being moved elsewhere,” Julija Somorovskaja from Vilnius Police told LRT.lt. “On Friday, posts will be set up [for the duration of the weekend] in pre-arranged locations.”

Vilnius Municipality said it will not publish locations of the checkpoints in order to prevent people from seeking to find unblocked roads.

Across Lithuania, checkpoints will be set up on weekends on holidays from December 18 to December 20, from December 23 to December 27, and December 31 to January 3. The checkpoints will operate between 13:00 and 21:00.

