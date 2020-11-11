Lithuania asks Minsk for official information on Astravyets NPP incident

Lithuania has asked Belarus to provide official information on Sunday's incident at the Astravyets nuclear power plant, located some 50 kilometres from Vilnius, according to a diplomatic note handed to Minsk by Lithuania's Foreign Ministry.

Connected to the Belarus power grid last week, the Astravyets nuclear power plant is not producing electricity since Sunday noon.

The Belarusian Energy Ministry said on Monday "the need to replace individual electrical engineering measuring equipment was identified" at the nuclear facility, but did not provide more information.



Read more: Incident reported at Belarus nuclear plant days after launch

TUT.by, an independent media outlet in Belarus, reported that the turbine at the first unit of the Astravyets nuclear plant had been shut down on Sunday afternoon due to the failure of voltage transformers.

Astravyets NPP / AP

Lithuania's Radiation Protection Center said on Monday it had not recorded any increase in radiation levels in Lithuania.

Power production at the Astravyets NPP was launched last Tuesday when it operated at 250 MW capacity. Last weekend, Minsk said the capacity was raised to 400 MW.

Lithuania suspended power trade with Belarus as soon as power production was launched at Astravyets on November 3.

Vilnius maintains that the power plant is unsafe and was built in breach of international safety standards. Minsk denies all allegations.



Read more: Lithuania blocks electricity trade with Belarus as Astravyets nuclear plant goes online