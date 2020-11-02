Coronavirus update: 837 new cases in Lithuania

On Monday, Lithuania’s health officials confirmed 837 new cases of Covid-19.

Out of the new cases, 256 were confirmed in Vilnius County, 186 in Kaunas County, 136 in Klaipėda County, 86 in Šiauliai County, 59 in Telšiai County, 36 in Tauragė County, 24 in Alytus County, 23 in Marijampolė County, 22 in Panevėžys County, and 9 in Utena County.

Most people fell ill after coming in contact with a confirmed case of the coronavirus. Circumstances surrounding 198 new infections are still unclear.

Throughout Lithuania, most cases are linked to medical and education establishments, public administration, private companies, as well as sports clubs.

Coronavirus in Lithuania / D. Umbraso/LRT nuotr.

Four people have died of Covid-19 over the past 24 hours. They were aged 60-99, and all had chronic illnesses. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 170 people have died from the coronavirus and another 60 coronavirus-infected patients have died of other causes.

As of Monday, 11,435 people are still ill and 4,891 have recovered. The country’s total count of coronavirus infections stands at 16,556.