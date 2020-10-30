Nationwide quarantine ‘a possibility’, Lithuanian minister says

Amid worsening coronavirus situation in the country, Lithuania's Health Minister Aurelijus Veryga said on Friday a nationwide quarantine was possible. He also urged people to postpone visits to cemeteries over the long weekend.

“I wouldn't rule out such a possibility,” he told reporters about a nationwide quarantine.

Currently, 21 of the country's 60 municipalities, including Vilnius, Kaunas and Klaipėda, are under local quarantine. They have been added to the so-called red zone of high-risk areas according to the government's traffic light system.

“Fewer and fewer municipalities remain in the yellow or green zones, but this [nationwide quarantine] is up to the cabinet to decide,” Veryga said.

Over the coming weekend, many Lithuanians will be visiting their families and family graves for the All Souls' Day. Veryga has urged people to postpone the trips or, if they choose not to, wear facemasks and observe social distancing.

Both November 1 and 2 are public holidays in the country this year.

“Over to the upcoming long weekend [...] I'm asking people to postpone their trips this year, if possible,” he told reporters.

The health minister also noted that the epidemiological situation in the country was not improving, meaning that “Lithuania will undoubtedly be on the list of red countries according to its virus spread indicators”.

All Souls' Day in Lithuania / E. Blaževič/LRT

“If you choose to visit [cemeteries], avoid close contact with people you aren't working or living with, even if they are your relatives. Masks should be worn at all times outdoors and at cemeteries and care should be taken regardless of whether or not the municipality is under quarantine,” he said.

The Health Ministry has issued its recommendations ahead of the long weekend. Among other things, people are advised to postpone trips to municipalities under quarantine and travel by car if possible.

The minister had said earlier that saw no need for a nationwide quarantine.

In a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus, the entire country was placed under quarantine between mid-March and mid-June.