Lithuania’s judge removal ‘unconstitutional’, rules court

Sigita Rudenaitė was dismissed as head of the Lithuanian Supreme Court's Civil Case Division based on a presidential decree and a parliamentary resolution that ran counter to the Constitution, the Constitutional Court ruled on Wednesday.

She must be reinstated in her former position, according to the court’s ruling.

On April 21, Rudenaitė was dismissed as part of a procedure to appoint her to a new position as the president of the Supreme Court. However, the parliament blocked her appointment called for by a presidential decree, but backed her dismissal from the Supreme Court’s Civil Case Division.

Following the decision, Rudenaitė became an ordinary judge at the Supreme Court and later challenged her dismissal in Vilnius Regional Court. In late June, the court granted her request and reinstated her as head of the Civil Case Division.

"Upon official publication of the Constitution Court’s judgement, [...] Rudenaitė is holding the position as head of the Civil Case Division," said Dainius Žalimas, the Constitutional Court's president.