Lithuania ‘overstepped all decency’ in support for Belarusians, says Russian FM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov slammed Lithuania’s alleged “undemocratic methods” to support the Belarusian opposition.

"We see attempts to unbalance the situation,” said Lavrov, according to Russia’s Interfax news agency. “As a matter of fact, no one is concealing this.”



"Our Lithuanian neighbours have already overstepped all bounds of decency in the demands that they are putting forth,” said Lavrov at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations. “And we have reasons to presume that they are working with Svetlana Tikhanovskaya via undemocratic methods [...] that do not show much respect for the sovereignty of Belarus."

Lavrov didn’t present any concrete evidence to support his claims.

Protests in Belarus / AP

Baltic and Lithuanian officials, including President Gitanas Nausėda, have previously offered to mediate between the regime in Minsk and the opposition. Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius also said that new and fair elections are the only way out of the current crisis.

Thousands of people in Belarus have protested continuously since the disputed August 9 presidential election, which saw Alexander Lukashenko declare victory.

Lithuanian officials say they are providing shelter for Tikhanovskaya, who arrived on August 11 after facing a “direct threat”, according to the Lithuanian foreign minister.