Belarus election ‘regrettably’ not free and fair, says Lithuanian MFA

Sunday's presidential election in Belarus was not free and fair, says Lithuania's foreign minister, but the country's civil society has shown it wants change.

“It's difficult to call this election transparent, democratic and free, regrettably,” Minister Linas Linkevičius told BNS on Monday.

Belarus' Central Electoral Commission said on Monday that Alexander Lukashenko won 80 percent of the vote, putting him on course to serve his sixt term as president.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, a 37-year-old former English teacher who emerged as Lukashenko's chief opponent, won 9.9 percent, according to official results, while the other three candidates received less than 2 percent. The turnout was put at 84 percent.

Mass protests erupted in parts of the country, including the capital Minsk, after official exit polls showed Lukashenko was on course for reelection. The president's opponents have claimed that the election results were rigged in his favour.

At least one person has been killed and dozens injured in the clashes between police and protesters, while 120 people have been detained nationwide, reported DW quoting information from the Viasna human rights group.

Protest in Minsk following the presidential vote / AP

Since the start of the election campaign in May, more than 2,000 people have been detained, according to Viasna.

Responding to events in Belarus, Lithuania will pay even more attention to human rights in the neighbouring country, said Foreign Minister Linkevičius, and expand its cooperation with the Belarusian opposition.

Repressions against political activists, peaceful protesters and journalists in #Belarus are absolutely inconceivable. This night will show willingness and ability of Government to uphold dialogue. — Linas Linkevicius (@LinkeviciusL) August 9, 2020

“The EU had warned that violence against peaceful demonstrators and journalists was unacceptable, and Belarus needs to look for ways to speak with civil society. Unfortunately, we didn’t see that,” the minister said.

“In the future, we will need to pay more attention to human rights and freedoms in Belarus and to cooperate with the opposition even more actively. Obviously, civil society is ready for changes and we cannot ignore that, we need to respect people's opinion,” Linkevičius told BNS.

Vilnius will prepare a response to the Belarusian government's actions, once it has information about possible repressions, the minister said.

“We need to collect more information. Over a thousand detained people is an impressive indicator and they must be immediately released. If Belarus gets back to the political prisoner issue, with no doubt, we will once again consider sanctions,” Linkevičius said.

Together w/@prezydentpl, we call on 🇧🇾 authorities to refrain from violence, respect freedom of expression, human & citizen rights! pic.twitter.com/WbIQTGYO3O — Gitanas Nausėda (@GitanasNauseda) August 9, 2020

The minister also underlined that Belarus remaining an independent country, free from interference from Russia, was in Lithuania's national interest.

“Belarus' sovereignty and independence is our national interest. We will do everything possible both in the international area and in out bilateral relations to preserve it,” Linkevičius said.

