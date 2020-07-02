With new constituency for expats, Lithuanian presidents urges diaspora to vote

Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nausėda has called on the country’s diaspora to register to vote in the upcoming general elections.

He reminded that Lithuania’s nationals residing abroad would have a special single-member constituency and would be able to elect a representative to the parlimane for the first time.



“The world community of Lithuanians will have its representative in the parliament as early as this autumn. The importance and the strength of this voice [in the parliament] will exclusively depend on your choice,” Nausėda said in a press release.

Expatriate voters can now start registering online to vote in the parliament elections due on October 11.

Once registered online, voters will be added to the register of a respective Lithuanian embassy or a consular establishment.

All voters need to register anew, including those who voted in the previous elections or referendums.

If choosing to vote by mail, voters will be sent a ballot, while others will be able to cast their votes at an embassy.