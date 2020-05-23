News

2020.05.23 10:00

Stumbling stones. Danielius Dolskis, Lithuania's first king of Schlager music

Rasa Murauskaitė, LRT RADIJAS, LRT.lt2020.05.23 10:00
Stumbling stones. Musicians
Stumbling stones. Musicians / LRT

Stumbling Stones, a series of stories by LRT RADIO, pays tribute to some of the most accomplished Litvaks born in Lithuania.

The popular records of Danielius Dolskis have come to personify the sound of 1930s Lithuania, especially its vibrant interwar capital city Kaunas.

Surprisingly, Dolskis spoke little Lithuanian when he arrived in Kaunas in 1929, but several years later he was the most popular singer in town, credited with laying the foundations for Lithuanian schlager music.

“Onyte, come dance with me” was and remains among the most recognisable lines from a Lithuanian song.

“The man who entertained Kaunas,” is how Dolskis was described in contemporary newspapers. The singer became a fixture of the city's nightlife at restaurants like Versalis, Metropolis or Konrado Kavinė.

A statue of Danielius Dolskis in Kaunas
A statue of Danielius Dolskis in Kaunas / Shutterstock

Dolskis was born in 1890 to the Jewish Brojdes family in Vilnius. Before World War One and the Russian Revolution, he was performing in Saint Petersburg, but also toured Moscow, Odessa as well as Paris and Berlin. In Riga, he performed with the orchestra of Oscar Strock, known as the king of tango.

Dolskis returned to Lithuania in 1929. He mastered the Lithuanian language in no time and soon enough made his name with Lithuanian arrangements of popular international tunes.

Helped by the poet Ričardas Mironas, Dolskis wooed audiences with his legendary songs: Palangos jūroj (In the Sea of Palanga), Kariškas vaizdelis (Military View), Lietuvaitė (Lithuanian Girl), Aš myliu vasaros rugiagėles (I'm in Love with Summer Cornflowers), and Onyte, einam su manim pašokti (Onyte, Come Dance with Me).

Kaunas in the 1930s
Kaunas in the 1930s / Archive of Lithuania's Historical Presidential Office in Kaunas

Dolskis was also known for his humorous monologues and parodies of Lithuanian political leaders and society figures of the time.

Contemporary media praised the performer for his elegance, sense of humour and a knack for describing the beauty of Lithuanian women.

“His comportment, the pure and natural laughter he infects his entire audience with, forcing it to weep from laughter – that was Dolskis' valuable and noble weapon,” newspapers wrote about him.

Between 1929 and 1931, Dolskis recorded 16 discs with Homocord in Berlin and Columbia in London. Many of them have been preserved in Kaunas Public Library.

Dolskis' death was as sudden as his rise to fame. In 1931, after an animated performance at Versalis restaurant, he drank some cold beer and came down with pneumonia. He passed away several days later.

Dolskis was buried in Žaliakalnis Jewish cemetery in Kaunas.

Stumbling stones. Musicians
A statue of Danielius Dolskis in Kaunas
Kaunas in the 1930s
Stumbling stones. Musicians
Stumbling stones. Musicians
1 / 3LRT
A statue of Danielius Dolskis in Kaunas
A statue of Danielius Dolskis in Kaunas
2 / 3Shutterstock
Kaunas in the 1930s
Kaunas in the 1930s
3 / 3Archive of Lithuania's Historical Presidential Office in Kaunas
Stumbling stones. Musicians
A statue of Danielius Dolskis in Kaunas
Kaunas in the 1930s
# Features# History# Stumbling stones

Newest

Vilnius University Life Science Centre lab

News

2020.05.22 17:00

Rapid tests not suitable for diagnosing coronavirus, Lithuanian researchers say

Lithuanian Air Force (associative image)

News

2020.05.22 16:29

US pulls out of Open Skies treaty, citing Russia’s actions on Lithuania’s doorstep infographic

7
The UK

News

2020.05.22 15:51

Lithuanians among the most numerous applicants for UK's settled status infographic

Riga, Latvia

News

2020.05.22 14:43

Latvia reopens border to EU states, no word from Estonia or Lithuania

Marija Teresė Rožanskaitė, 1941, 1972, assemblage, 125 x 200 x 15 cm. MO Museum collection

News

2020.05.22 11:58

Short stories of Lithuanian art. Marija Teresė Rožanskaitė – video

5
Lithuania under quarantine

News

2020.05.22 11:18

Coronavirus update: Lithuania confirms 11 new cases, 61st death updated

Many trips were cancelled due to the coronavirus quaranitne

News

2020.05.22 10:58

Lithuania extends refund deadline to cushion travel agencies

Lithuanian parliament, Seimas

News

2020.05.22 10:10

Bill for intelligence watchdog thwarted at Lithuanian parliament

Lithuanian Post

News

2020.05.22 08:00

LRT English Newsletter: You’ve got mail from China

Ramūnas Karbauskis, leader of Lithuania's Farmers and Greens Union

News

2020.05.21 17:09

Lithuania's ruling parties allege foreign interference in reports on minister

Search