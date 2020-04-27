Lithuania's Covid-19 infection curve ‘flattening’, but quarantine to stay in place

Lithuania has managed to flatten its COVID-19 infection curve, but people must continue to observe strict quarantine rules, Deputy Health Minister Algirdas Šešelgis said on Monday.

While daily testing in the country has been growing, the number of new confirmed cases has not, Šešelgis noted on LRT RADIO.

Read more: Lithuania moves ahead with quarantine easing: all shops, outdoor bars to reopen

“This means that our coronavirus curve is not rising; it is flattening,” he said. “I want to thank everyone who followed the recommendations.”

The vice-minister added, however, that easing restrictions for some economic activities did not mean that the country is exiting the quarantine.

“I'd definitely not call the government's decision, which was made on Wednesday, a relaxing of the quarantine. It simply allows a gradual resumption of more activities,” Šešelgis said.

Algirdas Šešelgis / J. Stacevičius/LRT

All shops have been allowed to reopen as of this week, as well as hairdressers, beauty salons and other services, outdoor bars and cafes, libraries and museums.

However, businesses must ensure distances between people, who are still required to wear facemasks in public and not congregate in groups bigger than two.

“None of the quarantine rules and requirements have been relaxed or lifted. [...] My request is for everyone to follow the same requirements, keep distance, wear masks and not participate in group gatherings,” he added.

Read more: Outdoor cafes are reopening. Here's what you need to know