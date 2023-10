The US government has allocated 1.56 million US dollars (1,48 million euros) to organisations helping Ukrainian refugees in Lithuania, the US Embassy in Vilnius said on Monday.

The funds have been transferred to nine NGOs from Kaunas, Klaipėda, Telšiai, Šiauliai, and Vilnius.

The US State Department has funded projects worth between 90,000 and 250,000 eros.

The US Embassy will present support projects at an event at the Martynas Mažvydas National Library of Lithuania in Vilnius on Tuesday.