Naujienų srautas

LOT Polish Airlines
News 15 min. ago

LOT to continue flights between Vilnius and London City

Gabrielius Landsbergis, Ingrida Šimonytė
News 1 h ago

Lithuania’s conservative party selects presidential candidate: PM and two ministers in the lead

Covid-19 vaccines (associative image)
News 3 h ago

Lithuanian ministry urges people to get seasonal Covid, flu jabs

Mantas Varaška
News 4 h ago

Kazlų Rūda mayor Mantas Varaška to run for Lithuanian president

Local politicians claimed thousands in reimbursements without always providing receipts
News 5 h ago

Lithuanians lose trust in local govt after expenses scandal – survey

LRT
News 6 h ago

Four candidates apply to lead LRT

Dominika Banevič – B-Girl Nicka
News 6 h ago

Lithuanian 16-year-old wins World Breaking Championship, ticket to Paris Olympics

Russia's war in Ukraine
News 8 h ago

As West fumbles, support for Ukraine will dry up – interview

fonas
News 1 d ago

LRT tapes. Lithuania’s basketball champions come home

Mysterious script found in Vilnius perplexes archeologists
News 1 d ago

Mysterious script found in Vilnius perplexes archeologists

Real estate (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Guide to Lithuania. Finding a place to call home

Linas Kaziulionis
News 2 d ago

Lithuanian painter transforms conspiracy theories into street art

Beer
News 2 d ago

Lithuanian children grow fond of alcohol-free beer – is there a problem?

Vilnius Ghetto. Jews who escaped from the ghetto and fought in Soviet partisan units.
News 2 d ago

Vilnius Ghetto resistance: smuggled machine guns and battles with Nazis

The remains of Jonas Polovinskas-Budrys and of his wife were reburied in Klaipėda
News 2 d ago

Remains of Klaipėda Revolt leader, his wife reburied in Lithuania

Mokykla (associative image)
News 2 d ago

Ministry proposes 21% increase in Lithuanian teachers’ salaries next year

News2023.09.25 15:55

LOT to continue flights between Vilnius and London City

LRT.lt
LRT.lt 2023.09.25 15:55
LOT Polish Airlines
LOT Polish Airlines / D. Umbrasas/LRT

LOT Polish Airlines will continue operating flights between Vilnius and London City airports after the Lithuanian operator signed an investment agreement with the company.

The agreement between Lithuanian Airports and LOT was signed after the Polish company was picked to service the route deemed strategically important by the Lithuanian government.

One of the requirements was that the route be serviced at times and frequencies convenient for business travellers.

“Starting from October, the flights from Vilnius, which will be continued under the new incentive model, will be operated at times that are very convenient for business travellers, which, we believe, will also contribute to the growth in its popularity,” said Lithuanian Airports head Simonas Bartkus in a statement.

“We will make every effort to ensure that the necessary funding is provided from the government budget for the effective continuation of the development of flights in the coming years as well,” he added.

Flights between Vilnius and London City were launched in May 2019 after the government decided to subsidise them in order to facilitate business connections between Lithuania and the UK. The route was serviced by LOT from the very beginning.

This project was one of the few regulatory exemptions from the European Commission allowing an airline to receive state aid for the operation of a flight.

However, following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU, funding for flights between Vilnius and London City under this model can no longer be extended. The extension of the flights is done under a new arrangement allowing to subsidise important transport connections.

# Economy
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

Newest, Most read

Gabrielius Landsbergis, Ingrida Šimonytė
1 h ago

Lithuania’s conservative party selects presidential candidate: PM and two ministers in the lead

Covid-19 vaccines (associative image)
3 h ago

Lithuanian ministry urges people to get seasonal Covid, flu jabs

Mantas Varaška
4 h ago

Kazlų Rūda mayor Mantas Varaška to run for Lithuanian president

Local politicians claimed thousands in reimbursements without always providing receipts
5 h ago

Lithuanians lose trust in local govt after expenses scandal – survey

LRT
6 h ago

Four candidates apply to lead LRT

Dominika Banevič – B-Girl Nicka
6 h ago

Lithuanian 16-year-old wins World Breaking Championship, ticket to Paris Olympics

Russia's war in Ukraine
9
8 h ago

As West fumbles, support for Ukraine will dry up – interview

9
fonas
1 d ago

LRT tapes. Lithuania’s basketball champions come home

Mysterious script found in Vilnius perplexes archeologists
1 d ago

Mysterious script found in Vilnius perplexes archeologists

Real estate (associative image)
1 d ago

Guide to Lithuania. Finding a place to call home

Dominika Banevič – B-Girl Nicka
2023.09.25 09:28

Lithuanian 16-year-old wins World Breaking Championship, ticket to Paris Olympics

Russia's war in Ukraine
9
2023.09.25 08:00

As West fumbles, support for Ukraine will dry up – interview

9
Local politicians claimed thousands in reimbursements without always providing receipts
2023.09.25 10:58

Lithuanians lose trust in local govt after expenses scandal – survey

Mantas Varaška
2023.09.25 11:12

Kazlų Rūda mayor Mantas Varaška to run for Lithuanian president

Covid-19 vaccines (associative image)
2023.09.25 12:27

Lithuanian ministry urges people to get seasonal Covid, flu jabs

LRT
2023.09.25 09:41

Four candidates apply to lead LRT

Gabrielius Landsbergis, Ingrida Šimonytė
2023.09.25 14:43

Lithuania’s conservative party selects presidential candidate: PM and two ministers in the lead