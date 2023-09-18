Lithuania dienies entry to 58 Russian cars in past week

Over the past week, 58 drivers had to turn their Russia-registered cars around at the Lithuanian border after being warned by customs officers that their vehicles could be confiscated due to EU sanctions.

The flow of cars with Russian registration plates has decreased over the week, and only isolated attempts by such vehicles to cross into Lithuania are being recorded now, according to Lithuanian Customs.

Lithuanian officials warn those arriving at border checkpoints with Russian-registered cars that they will not be allowed in.

People travelling in such cars are also informed that if they attempt to enter Lithuania again, they may face a fine and confiscation of their vehicle for violating international sanctions.

Cars with Russian registration plates are not allowed into Lithuanian territory as of Monday, September 11, except for those transiting the country to or from the Kaliningrad exclave.

This measure follows the European Commission’s clarification, issued in early September, that cars purchased or registered in Russia cannot be allowed to enter the EU territory.

Sanctions that prohibit the entry of vehicles, as well as personal items, purchased or registered in Russia, are aimed at restricting the entry of goods from Russia into the EU.

Latvia, Estonia, Poland, and Finland are also denying entry to cars with Russian registration plates.