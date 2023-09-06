Abducted child returned from Russia to Lithuania

A girl abducted and unlawfully taken to Russia's Kaliningrad by her father has been returned to Lithuania, the National Crisis Management Centre (NKVC) has confirmed.

“The girl is already in Lithuania,” it said on Tuesday evening.

Social Security and Labour Minister Monika Navickienė later said that the girl and her mother are feeling well.

“This is really touching news and I am very grateful to all Lithuanian institutions,” the minister told LRT TV. “I think that today we can celebrate our victory because the mother and the child have reached their homeland safely.”

Navickienė said she could not disclose the details of the girl’s return to Lithuania, but noted that the operation was complicated and involved many people and institutions.

Monika Navickienė / E. Blaževič/LRT

President Gitanas Nausėda on Tuesday evening thanked the authorities for their work and efforts.

“Good news tonight: the girl who was unlawfully taken to Russia is already in Lithuania with her mother,” the president posted on Facebook. “I thank all the authorities for their sincere work and efforts to return the child to her homeland as quickly as possible.”

Lithuania’s law enforcement launched a pre-trial investigation into the suspected child abduction after the girl’s mother, who has custody of the child, complained to the Klaipėda district police on August 27 that the father had taken their daughter and failed to return her at the agreed time.

Based on information available to the authorities, the man and his daughter crossed the Skirvytė River, which marks the state border between Lithuania and Russia, by boat on the same day.

A Lithuanian court last Friday issued an in absentia arrest warrant for the man on suspicions of child abduction and illegal border crossing.