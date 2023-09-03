Lithuania celebrates first basketball win against US since 2004

Naujienų srautas

News

2023.09.03 18:09

LRT.lt
LRT.lt 2023.09.03 18:09
Lithuania’s men’s basketball team won 110:104 against the United States on Sunday, advancing to the quarter-finals of the FIBA World Cup. The national team will face Serbia on Tuesday.

"Lithuania made their first nine shots from three-point range, which helped them to that 21-point lead in the first half. When they started missing, they were there to clean up the mess with the offensive rebounding, collecting 18 of those, good enough for a 17-2 advantage in second chance points," wrote FIBA.

The victory marked the first time Lithuania beat the US in basketball since the 2004 Olympics when it won against the American team 94-90.

"They won in 1998, they won in 2004, now they did it again in 2023. Lithuania have connected three wins against the USA, with three different generations, and showed the world that they are here to fight for the top step of the podium," FIBA added.

