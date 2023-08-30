Naujienų srautas

A school in Lithuania (associative image)
More Lithuanian teachers mull joining strike action

Till Lindemann
German prosecutors drop Rammstein probe after Vilnius concert rape allegations

Krakow, Poland
AirBaltic to launch Vilnius–Krakow and Palanga–Amsterdam routes

Vilnius business centres
Lithuania expects to raise €50m from banking windfall profit tax this year

Orlan-10 drone being used in Ukraine.
German parts for Russian military drones transit Lithuania – media

German brigade troops arrive in Lithuania
President seeks to have German brigade in Lithuania by 2026

A river separates Lithuania from Russia's exclave of Kaliningrad.
Lithuania makes every effort to return baby ‘abducted’ by father from Russia

Estonian PM Kaja Kallas (centre)
Russia-ties scandal rocks Estonia

Russian cluster munitions in Ukraine
Withdrawing from cluster munitions convention would be bad for Lithuania’s prestige – president’s adviser

Lithuania recently closed two of its six border crossings with Belarus
Poland, Baltics demand that Wagner leave Belarus, plan for full border closure

The closed down Šumskas border checkpoint
Lithuania won’t be closing any more border checkpoints with Belarus for now – PM

Belarusian opposition marks anti-Lukashenko protests anniversary in Vilnius
‘Accusations need to be proven’: Lithuania looks to close off from Belarusians

The President's palace
New Estonian, Swedish, German ambassadors start work in Lithuania

Zapad 2021 military drills.
Russia unlikely to stage landmark Zapad drills on Baltic borders, says UK intelligence

January 13 case in Lithuania
Russia convicts Lithuanian judges who handed down verdicts in Soviet crackdown case

Šumskas border checkpoint (associative image)
Lithuania plans to close two more border checkpoints with Belarus – minister

News2023.08.30 08:00

More Lithuanian teachers mull joining strike action

Kęstutis Kučinskas, Aistė Valiauskaitė, LRT TV, LRT.lt 2023.08.30 08:00
A school in Lithuania (associative image)
A school in Lithuania (associative image) / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Five years ago, striking teachers occupied parts of the Education Ministry building and stayed there for several weeks. With the start of the new school year fast approaching, the teachers are again looking at industrial action to address staffing issues and low wages.

Minister of Education, Gintautas Jakštas is trying to pre-empt a fresh strike by inviting the head of the Education Workers' Trade Union, Andrius Navickas, to meet with the ministry and present proposals on how to improve teachers' working conditions.

The teachers are demanding answers on when and how the number of pupils in classrooms will be reduced, how the workload of teachers will be regulated, and whether and to what extent salaries could be increased. The education union says that agreements to avoid a strike must be reached within a month and must be long-term.

Another union, the Education and Science Trade Union, will decide in September whether to join the strike. The union, which brings together 12,000 people, says low salaries are the main issue.

"Next year, the average salary of teachers should be 130 per cent of the national average, otherwise there is certainly a chance that we will also protest. Maybe we will strike," says Egidijus Milešinas, chairman of the Education and Science Trade Union.

He says that problems such as reducing the number of children in classrooms can also be solved by municipalities.

"But they do not have the political will and the ministry does not encourage it," Milešinas adds.

The Education Workers' Union announces that a warning strike by teachers will take place on September 15. Navickas, the union's chairperson, stresses that if the desired results are not obtained, a full strike will be organised at the end of September.

Lithuania has seen a sharp increase in unfilled staffing positions, with some municipalities reporting shortages of several hundred teachers. Meanwhile, professionals complain of low wages and being overworked.

