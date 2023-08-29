Naujienų srautas

Lithuania recently closed two of its six border crossings with Belarus
Poland, Baltics demand that Wagner leave Belarus, plan for full border closure

The closed down Šumskas border checkpoint
Lithuania won’t be closing any more border checkpoints with Belarus for now – PM

Belarusian opposition marks anti-Lukashenko protests anniversary in Vilnius
‘Accusations need to be proven’: Lithuania looks to close off from Belarusians

The President's palace
New Estonian, Swedish, German ambassadors start work in Lithuania

Zapad 2021 military drills.
Russia unlikely to stage landmark Zapad drills on Baltic borders, says UK intelligence

January 13 case in Lithuania
Russia convicts Lithuanian judges who handed down verdicts in Soviet crackdown case

Šumskas border checkpoint (associative image)
Lithuania plans to close two more border checkpoints with Belarus – minister

Lithuania's border with Belarus
Probe finds Indian national died of hypothermia on Lithuania-Belarus border

German and Lithuanian troops
Berlin to deploy brigade to Lithuania early next year, says German general

Russian flag (associative image)
Interior minister asks president to strip Russian businessman Kudimov of Lithuanian citizenship

Lithuania's border with Russia near Panemunė.
Father takes child from mother, flees Lithuania for Russia

Lithuania renews cooperation agreement with Pennsylvania National Guard 
Lithuania renews cooperation agreement with Pennsylvania National Guard

Conscripts in Lithuania
Lithuania’s conscription reform – what to know if you live or study abroad?

War in Ukraine
Corruption and ‘wild mobilisation’: Ukraine vows to shake up military enlistment system

London (associative image)
Interview with Kode9 in Lithuania: ‘Dubstep captured the zeitgeist of the noughties’

Little Lithuania sign in Shenandoah
Disappearing heritage of Little Lithuania in Pennsylvania

Poland, Baltics demand that Wagner leave Belarus, plan for full border closure

EurActiv 2023.08.29 10:55
Lithuania recently closed two of its six border crossings with Belarus
Lithuania recently closed two of its six border crossings with Belarus / L. Balandžio / BNS nuotr.

Poland and two Baltic states will close their borders with Belarus entirely if a “critical incident” involving Wagner mercenaries takes place, the Polish interior minister said on Monday (28 August), amid rising tensions on NATO’s eastern flank.

EU and NATO members Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, which share a border with Belarus, have been increasingly concerned about border security since hundreds of Russian battle-hardened Wagner mercenaries arrived in Belarus at the invitation of President Alexander Lukashenko.

The countries have also seen an increase in the number of mainly Middle Eastern and African migrants trying to cross the border in recent months and accuse Belarus of facilitating them, a claim Minsk rejects.

“We demand from the authorities in Minsk that the Wagner Group immediately leave the territory of Belarus and that illegal migrants immediately leave the border area and are sent back to their home countries,” Mariusz Kamiński told a joint press conference with his Lithuanian, Latvian and Estonian counterparts.

“If there is a critical incident, regardless of whether it is at the Polish or Lithuanian border, we will retaliate immediately. All border crossings that have been opened so far will be closed,” he said.

Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kamiński
Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kamiński / AP

The Belarusian foreign ministry did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

With Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin believed killed in a plane crash last week, the fate of the web of military and commercial operations he and Wagner created for Russia across Europe, the Middle East and Africa hangs in the balance.

Lithuanian Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė told media that there were two criteria that could lead to a border closure.

“First of all, an armed incident at the border of one of the countries. The incident would need to pose serious threat to national security,” she said. “The other criterion is a mass breakthrough of migrants through the border of one of the states.”

Lithuanian Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė and her Polish counterpart Mariusz Kaminski
Lithuanian Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė and her Polish counterpart Mariusz Kaminski / AP

Bilotaitė said Lithuania’s interior ministry will propose to the government closing two out of the country’s four remaining border crossing points with Belarus, a move she said would curb contraband and would concentrate more officers at the remaining border crossings.

Poland has closed all but one border crossing point with Belarus this year following the imprisonment of a journalist of Polish origin and expulsions of Polish diplomats.

This story previously appeared at EurActiv, partners of LRT English.

