Wagner troops. Photos released by the Belarusian Defence Ministry
No attempts to recruit Lithuanians to join Wagner – VSD

Russia (associative image)
‘Instinctive knowledge’ or prejudice: Do Lithuanians have better understanding of Russia than Westerners?

Orlen Lietuva reactor en route to Mažeikiai
Heatwave in Lithuania slows delivery of Orlen reactor in Lithuania

Football (associative image)
Referees turn up drunk at Latvia’s football league game

Lithuania-Belarus border
Baltics, Poland consider closing Belarus border

A school destroyed by a Russian airstrike in Zhytomyr, 2022.
Lithuania to prep standard school design for Ukraine's reconstruction

Šumskas border checkpoint
Lithuania to close two Belarus border checkpoints on Friday

Poland displays military might in huge parade as elections loom
Poland displays military might in huge parade as elections loom

Belarusians protest against the new law in front of the Lithuanian parliament, Seimas. April 2022.
No grounds to change Belarusian diaspora policy, says Lithuanian official

Heat in Vilnius
Lithuania braced for more heat

Border checkpoint in Latvia (associative image)
Latvia sends troops to guard Belarus border

Lithuania-Belarus border
Over 100 people claim asylum in Lithuania in 2023

Students
Guide to Lithuania. Being a student in Vilnius

Conscripts in Lithuania (associative image)
Part-time student, part-time soldier? Lithuania’s conscription reform comes under fire

The reactor was delivered to the port of Klaipėda and is being transported 145km to Orlen Lietuva refinery in Mažeikiai
Massive reactor gets stuck on gravel road en route to Lithuania’s Mažeikiai oil refinery

Šumskas border checkpoint
News 2 d ago

Anger and frustration as Lithuania moves to close Belarus border checkpoints

News2023.08.17 09:00

No attempts to recruit Lithuanians to join Wagner – VSD

Modesta Gaučaitė-Znutienė, LRT.lt
Modesta Gaučaitė-Znutienė, LRT.lt 2023.08.17 09:00
Wagner troops. Photos released by the Belarusian Defence Ministry
Wagner troops. Photos released by the Belarusian Defence Ministry / AP

After Latvian authorities warned about attempts to recruit people to join the Russian mercenary group Wagner, Lithuania’s State Security Department (VSD) says no similar cases have been reported in the country. However, the agency claims to have observed “a coordinated information attack”.

The Latvian State Security Service (VDD) has reported that some Latvians have received direct and indirect solicitations to join the Russian private military company Wagner.

The service did not give more details about the recruitment attempts. In Poland, reports said Wagner stickers and recruitment materials had appeared in several cities. No similar material was discovered in Latvia, LETA reports.

LRT.lt approached the Lithuanian intelligence agency, VSD, about recruitment attempts in the country.

“No similar cases have been recorded in Lithuania as in Poland or Latvia, where direct or indirect solicitation to join Wagner has been made,” the VSD said in a written comment.

However, it said it considered unsubstantiated reports about Wagner’s alleged plans to attack NATO countries bordering Belarus and fake photos circulating on social media as part of “a coordinated information attack”.

A fake photo, allegedly showing Wagner soldiers in Lithuania, was shared on social media this week.

The VSD told LRT.lt that the purpose of the “information attack” was to pressure European countries into changing their position on Russia and Belarus and cutting their support to Ukraine as well as Belarusian opposition groups.

On Monday, Polish officials detained two Russian nationals on suspicion of distributing propaganda material about Wagner.

Last week, Polish media reported that stickers with the Wagner logo and the words in English “We are here – join us” appeared in several cities.

# News# Baltics and Russia
Russia (associative image)
