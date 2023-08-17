No attempts to recruit Lithuanians to join Wagner – VSD

After Latvian authorities warned about attempts to recruit people to join the Russian mercenary group Wagner, Lithuania’s State Security Department (VSD) says no similar cases have been reported in the country. However, the agency claims to have observed “a coordinated information attack”.

The Latvian State Security Service (VDD) has reported that some Latvians have received direct and indirect solicitations to join the Russian private military company Wagner.

The service did not give more details about the recruitment attempts. In Poland, reports said Wagner stickers and recruitment materials had appeared in several cities. No similar material was discovered in Latvia, LETA reports.

LRT.lt approached the Lithuanian intelligence agency, VSD, about recruitment attempts in the country.

“No similar cases have been recorded in Lithuania as in Poland or Latvia, where direct or indirect solicitation to join Wagner has been made,” the VSD said in a written comment.

However, it said it considered unsubstantiated reports about Wagner’s alleged plans to attack NATO countries bordering Belarus and fake photos circulating on social media as part of “a coordinated information attack”.

A fake photo, allegedly showing Wagner soldiers in Lithuania, was shared on social media this week.

The VSD told LRT.lt that the purpose of the “information attack” was to pressure European countries into changing their position on Russia and Belarus and cutting their support to Ukraine as well as Belarusian opposition groups.

On Monday, Polish officials detained two Russian nationals on suspicion of distributing propaganda material about Wagner.

Last week, Polish media reported that stickers with the Wagner logo and the words in English “We are here – join us” appeared in several cities.