Forests uprooted by the recent storm
Storm in Lithuania broke over 50,000 trees

Polish guards patrolling border with Belarus (associative image)
Poland to send additional 2,000 troops to Belarus border

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya
Belarus opposition leader asks to keep humanitarian corridor as Lithuania eyes closing border

G7 leaders in Vilnius
Lithuania considers joining G7 declaration on military assistance to Ukraine

Belarusians burn their passports outside the Ukrainian Embassy in Vilnius
'We would be pushing them into prison': Lithuanian politicians split over Belarusian exiles

Moscow
Lithuania hands protest note over crackdown on cultural centre in Moscow

Minsk, Belarus
Despite warnings and ‘recruitment’ attempts, Lithuanians keep travelling to Belarus – official

Rustamas Liubajevas
Lithuania looks to close one-third of Belarus border checkpoints over ‘geopolitics and threats’

2020 protests in Minsk
Belarusian opposition organise rally in Vilnius 3 years after rigged presidential election

A child (associative image)
After Lithuanian mother flees Italy, NGOs say state fail to protect women in child custody disputes

Conscripts (associative image)
Lithuania’s MoD drafts conscription amendments, removing exemption for students

Belarusian oligarch supplies raw materials to Belarusian factory via Lithuania – LRT Investigation
Oligarch supplies raw materials to Belarusian factory via Lithuania – LRT Investigation

Georgian troops in 2008.
The Georgian fighters who went to Ukraine to finish their own war

Hot weather in Vilnius (associative image)
Abnormal weather in Lithuania becoming the new normal

Žagarė, a town in Lithuania's northern Joniškis District, after a storm.
Widespread damage after storm rips through northern Lithuania

Migrants in Lithuania
Lithuanian Interior Ministry drafts amendments on migrant detentions following anti-constitutional ruling

News2023.08.10 13:02

Storm in Lithuania broke over 50,000 trees

BNS 2023.08.10 13:02
Forests uprooted by the recent storm
The storm that hit Lithuania this week has brought down over 50,000 trees in forests, the State Forest Enterprise (VMU) said on Thursday. Foresters are still eliminating the consequences of the disaster.

Most of the trees were uprooted in the northern part of the country, it said. The estimated volume of broken wood to be cleared is around 30,000 cubic metres.

Foresters are currently dealing with the aftermath of the storm and warn that high winds can cause large trees to snap and branches to fall, making it particularly dangerous to walk in forests or to stand or park cars under tall trees.

“On August 6-7, we witnessed a severe storm across Lithuania, which not only did damage to the population, the infrastructure of towns and cities, but also to forests. Our assessments show that as much as 2,000 hectares of forests were damaged. In some places, individual trees were broken or uprooted, while in others, several hectares were completely destroyed,” says Valdas Kaubrė, director general of the VMU.

Forests uprooted by the recent storm
“Joniškis, as well as the Kuršėnai, Trakai and Nemenčinė regional divisions were particularly affected,” he added.

According to the head of the VMU, the first priority is to clear the roads covered with trees.

Spruce forests are the most severely affected by strong winds, as spruce trees have shallow roots and are easily uprooted. Meanwhile, pine forests are more resilient to uprooting because of stronger and deeper roots. However, pine trees are more often snapped in half by strong winds.

Forests uprooted by the recent storm
Forests uprooted by the recent storm
Forests uprooted by the recent storm
