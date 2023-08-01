Naujienų srautas

Alexander Lukashenko
News 27 min. ago

Wagner mercenaries not moving towards Suwalki Gap, says Lukashenko

Kyiv, Ukraine (associative image)
News 1 h ago

Iceland’s diplomat to work at Lithuanian Embassy in Kyiv

Lithuania's Special Investigation Service (STT)
News 3 h ago

Officers to start questioning suspects following politicians' expenses scandal

Aurelijus Veryga
News 3 h ago

Former Lithuanian Health Minister Veryga to run for president

Arvydas Anušauskas
News 4 h ago

Spoke too soon? Lithuanian minister under fire for revealing tank deal on Facebook

Mindaugas Pakalnis
News 6 h ago

Vilnius chief architect resigns after outrage over trees

Wall on Poland-Belarus border
News 8 h ago

‘We should mine the border’: As Wagner arrives in Belarus, Vilnius and Warsaw opt for different paths

MP Laurynas Kasčiūnas
News 23 h ago

New bill seeks Lithuanian public servants to declare ties with Russia, Belarus

Jengish Chokusu (Victory Peak)
News 23 h ago

Lithuanian mountaineer goes missing in Kyrgyzstan

Beekeeping (associative image)
News 23 h ago

‘Honey crisis’ presses Lithuanian beekeepers amid plummeting prices

Munich, Germany
News 1 d ago

Lithuania eyes opening consulate general in Munich

Same-sex couple (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Vilnius court rejects request to register same-sex marriage

A shopper (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian shoppers divided over labelling goods from Russia-linked producers – survey

Commemoration of the Medininkai Checkpoint Massacre in 2021
News 1 d ago

Lithuania commemorates Medininkai massacre anniversary

Rūta Meilutytė
News 1 d ago

Lithuania’s swimmer Meilutytė sets new world record to win 50m breaststroke gold

Graffiti in Tbilisi
News 2 d ago

For Russians in Tbilisi, the writing is on the wall – opinion

News2023.08.01 16:03

Wagner mercenaries not moving towards Suwalki Gap, says Lukashenko

LRT.lt
LRT.lt 2023.08.01 16:03
Alexander Lukashenko
Alexander Lukashenko / AP

The mercenaries of the Russian private military company Wagner are not moving towards the Suwalki Gap, Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko was quoted as saying by the Belarusian state news agency Belta. 

On Saturday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that around 100 Wagner mercenaries, who recently moved to Belarus, started moving towards the Suwalki Gap near Grodno.

“No Wagner units of 100 people are moving anywhere. And if they do, it is only to pass on combat experience to the brigades in Brest and Grodno,” Lukashenko said.

“Look, the Suwalki Gap is not in Belarus. We are not moving along it, nor are we approaching it. We don’t need it. The most important thing is to remain calm,” he added.

He also said that he would like the Wagner mercenaries to remain in the territory of Belarus.

On July 30, the Belarusian Defence Ministry announced that Wagner had conducted training with elements of several Belarusian mechanised brigades.

Wagner fighters started coming to Belarus after their failed June mutiny in Russia, which was reportedly brought to an end by Alexander Lukashenko who allowed Russian mercenaries to move to his country.

