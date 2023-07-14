Naujienų srautas

A canine marcher at Vilnius Pride 2023
News 1 h ago

Justice Ministry proposes to scrap Lithuania’s controversial anti-LGBTQ information law

Summer in Vilnius (associative image)
News 1 h ago

Heatwave to hit Lithuania on weekend

Medininkai border crossing with Belarus
News 2 h ago

Lithuanian border guard suspected of crossing into Belarus while helping traveller

The car of Joe Biden pulls up outside the Kempinski hotel
News 4 h ago

Vilnius hotel reaps ‘historic’ rewards during Joe Biden’s stay

War in Ukraine
News 6 h ago

Lithuania, other EU members pledge €400m to Ukraine fund

Steponas Darius and Stasys Girėnas
News 6 h ago

Darius and Girėnas’ legendary flight across the Atlantic turns 90

The NATO summit venue
News 8 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: It’s a wrap

State Security Department (VSD)
News 23 h ago

Lithuania strips Russian citizen of residence permit over ‘disloyal views’

The venue of the NATO summit
News 1 d ago

‘Everything was red’: dozens of cyber attacks recorded during NATO summit in Vilnius

A World War Two burial site of Soviet soldiers has been removed from the centre of the Lithuanian town of Pumpėnai
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian town removes Soviet WW2 tomb from central site

Communications and Information Systems Battalion
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian troops return from international operation in Turkey

US President Joe Biden, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau at the NATO summit
News 1 d ago

Ukraine now has more than it had before Vilnius NATO summit – adviser

Russia's war against Ukraine.
News 1 d ago

NATO repeating old mistakes? Lithuania stands isolated advocating for Ukraine

German and Lithuanian troops
News 1 d ago

Lithuania expects German brigade plan ready in September – minister

Security at Vilnius NATO summit
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian intelligence investigates alleged leak of NATO summit security information

Joe Biden delivers a speech at Vilnius University
News 1 d ago

‘Keep reminding the world of hope that Lithuania embodies,’ Biden tells crowd in Vilnius

News2023.07.14 15:51

Justice Ministry proposes to scrap Lithuania’s controversial anti-LGBTQ information law

JS AS
Jūratė Skėrytė, Augustas Stankevičius, BNS 2023.07.14 15:51
A canine marcher at Vilnius Pride 2023
A canine marcher at Vilnius Pride 2023 / D. Umbrasas/LRT

The Ministry of Justice is proposing to amend the controversial law that shields minors from information about LGBTQ people.

The ministry has drafted an amendment to the Law on the Protection of Minors from the Negative Effects of Public Information that would remove the provision stipulating that “information that denigrates family values, promotes a different concept of marriage and family building than that enshrined in the Constitution and the Civil Code” is harmful to minors.

The law was passed in 2009 and attracted criticism both domestically and internationally as directed against the LGBTQ community.

“It is time to correct the regulatory error that led to the decision of the European Court of Human Rights, which found that Lithuania had violated Article 10 of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms (freedom of expression),” Justice Minister Ewelina Dobrowolska posted on her Facebook account on Friday.

“I believe that we can be one step closer to freedom and respect and one step further from Hungary (the only EU country with a similar regulation),” she added.

The explanatory note to the draft states that crossing out the provision will prevent discrimination. It also states that it would implement the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) judgment of January 23, 2023, in the case of Macatė v Lithuania.

In February, the Ministry of Justice said it was not planning to initiate amendments to the law in the near future.

“As the decision itself was still being analysed throughout spring, we did not plan or bring it in the spring session,” the minister told BNS on Friday.

She also added that an action plan to respond to the Strasbourg court’s ruling was being prepared at the time.

“The ECtHR issued its ruling in January. As always, an action plan is being drawn up on how Lithuania will evaluate the decision, what actions – both regulatory and individual – it can take,” Dobrowolska said.

Neringa Dangvydė Macatė, a writer, has won a case concerning the publication of her book of children stories, Amber Heart, which described same-sex romantic relations.

Neringa Dangvydė
Neringa Dangvydė / Youtube

The court found that Lithuania had violated the European Convention on Human Rights’ article on freedom of expression by restricting the distribution of the book, and awarded 12,000 euros in non-pecuniary damages, as well as 5,000 euros in legal costs.

The book was published by the Lithuanian University of Education in 2013, but had its distribution suspended a few months later. The university said it had received a letter from the Journalistic Ethics Inspector which quoted the law to claim that Macatė’s book was harmful to children under 14.

The book has since resumed distribution, but carries a warning label stating that its contents may not be suitable for children under 14.

The author of the book filed a discrimination lawsuit and after an unsuccessful appeal to the Lithuanian courts, she turned to the ECtHR in 2019.

Amber Heart, a children's book by Neringa Dangvydė
Amber Heart, a children's book by Neringa Dangvydė / Centre for Human Rights
A canine marcher at Vilnius Pride 2023
Amber Heart, a children's book by Neringa Dangvydė
Neringa Dangvydė
