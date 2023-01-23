Amber Heart, a children's book by Neringa Dangvydė

News

40 min. ago

Lithuania loses ECHR case over children’s book about same-sex relationships

Grigory Kanovich

News

3 h ago

Jewish Lithuanian author Grigory Kanovich passes away aged 93

Dennis Hastert

News

4 h ago

US politician who confessed to child molestation remains honouree of Lithuania

Russia's embassy in Estonia

News

5 h ago

Russia expels Estonian ambassador over ‘unfriendly’ relations

Kristijonas Bartoševičius

News

7 h ago

Conservative MP resigns from Lithuanian parliament, investigated over sexual abuse

Vilnius Airport

News

7 h ago

Lithuanian airports temporarily evacuated over bomb scare

Andrej Babiš

News

8 h ago

Czech presidential candidate rejects possibility of Russian attack on Baltics

Cyber attack (associative image)

News

8 h ago

Russian ‘cyber attack’ targets Ukrainians in Lithuania – intelligence

German Leopard 2 tanks.

News

9 h ago

Baltic ministers say Germany has ‘special responsibility’ to give tanks to Ukraine

Sergey Sarkisov

News

10 h ago

Russian oligarch’s loan financed purchase of Vilnius palace – LRT investigation

Moscow

News

1 d ago

Spying for Russia: Europeans recruited for Putin’s hybrid war

Employment (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Guide to Lithuania. How to avoid illegal work

Russia's military

News

2 d ago

Baltics are vulnerable to Russian attack – interview with NATO official

Siren, a 46-meter long yacht most likely owned by Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Pinchuk.

News

2 d ago

Where have the Ukrainian oligarchs gone?

The Irish police (associative image)

News

3 d ago

Lithuanian appeal court upholds decision to drop cases against Real IRA suspects

Eurolyga: Kauno „Žalgiris“ – Belgrado „Crvena Zvezda“

News

3 d ago

Lithuanian basketball fans to bring Ukraine flags to game with Serbian team

News

2023.01.23 18:06

Lithuania loses ECHR case over children’s book about same-sex relationships

SJ
Saulius Jakučionis, BNS 2023.01.23 18:06
Amber Heart, a children's book by Neringa Dangvydė
Amber Heart, a children's book by Neringa Dangvydė / Centre for Human Rights

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has ruled in favour of Neringa Macatė-Dangvydė, author of a children’s book that involves stories about same-sex romantic relationships, who sued Lithuania after the book was withdrawn from bookstores.

The court found that Lithuania had violated an article of the European Convention on Human Rights that defines freedom of expression.

“The Court found that the measures taken against the applicant’s book were aimed at restricting children’s access to information which depicts same-sex relationships as essentially equivalent to opposite-sex relationships,” the court said in a press release.

The Strasbourg Court awarded €12,000 in non-pecuniary damages and €5,000 in legal costs for the violation.

The book Amber Heart, which was published almost a decade ago, contains stories of various groups experiencing social exclusion and discrimination: the disabled, migrants, homosexuals, Roma people.

Two of the six stories describe romantic relationships between characters of the same sex.

The collection was published by the Lithuanian Educational University (LEU) in 2013. However, a few months later, the university suspended the distribution of the book, calling it “homosexual propaganda”.

Neringa Dangvydė
Neringa Dangvydė / Youtube

The university based its decision on a letter from the Office of the Inspector of Journalistic Ethics, which alleged that Amber Heart was harmful to children under 14. However, the letter itself was signed after the distribution of the book had been suspended.

Lithuania retains the controversial law, passed back in 2009, that describes information about same-sex romantic relationships as harmful to minors.

The university later retreated and agreed to distribute the book with a label warning about possible “negative impact” to children under 14.

In 2014, Macatė appealed to Lithuanian courts over discrimination and when they ruled against her, filed a suit with the ECHR in 2019.

The ECHR rejected the Lithuanian government’s arguments that certain passages in the book, such as those describing a princess and a shoemaker’s daughter sleeping in each other’s arms after their wedding, were sexually explicit.

Claims that the tales were intended to berate opposite-sex relations were also rejected.

“On the contrary, the tales promoted respect for and acceptance of all members of society in a fundamental aspect of their lives – committed relationships,” the report said.

“The Court therefore concludes that restricting children’s access to such information did not pursue any aim which it could recognise as legitimate,” it says.

Macatė passed away in March 2020 and her case was subsequently pursued by her mother.

Amber Heart, a children's book by Neringa Dangvydė
Neringa Dangvydė
# Society
Grigory Kanovich
3 h ago

Jewish Lithuanian author Grigory Kanovich passes away aged 93

Dennis Hastert
4 h ago

US politician who confessed to child molestation remains honouree of Lithuania

Russia's embassy in Estonia
5 h ago

Russia expels Estonian ambassador over ‘unfriendly’ relations

Kristijonas Bartoševičius
7 h ago

Conservative MP resigns from Lithuanian parliament, investigated over sexual abuse

updated
Vilnius Airport
7 h ago

Lithuanian airports temporarily evacuated over bomb scare

Andrej Babiš
8 h ago

Czech presidential candidate rejects possibility of Russian attack on Baltics

Cyber attack (associative image)
8 h ago

Russian ‘cyber attack’ targets Ukrainians in Lithuania – intelligence

German Leopard 2 tanks.
9 h ago

Baltic ministers say Germany has ‘special responsibility’ to give tanks to Ukraine

updated
Sergey Sarkisov
5
10 h ago

Russian oligarch’s loan financed purchase of Vilnius palace – LRT investigation

5
Moscow
1 d ago

Spying for Russia: Europeans recruited for Putin’s hybrid war

Vilnius Airport
2023.01.23 11:09

Lithuanian airports temporarily evacuated over bomb scare

Kristijonas Bartoševičius
2023.01.23 11:43

Conservative MP resigns from Lithuanian parliament, investigated over sexual abuse

updated
Andrej Babiš
2023.01.23 10:33

Czech presidential candidate rejects possibility of Russian attack on Baltics

Sergey Sarkisov
5
2023.01.23 08:00

Russian oligarch’s loan financed purchase of Vilnius palace – LRT investigation

5
Russia's embassy in Estonia
2023.01.23 12:48

Russia expels Estonian ambassador over ‘unfriendly’ relations

Cyber attack (associative image)
2023.01.23 10:20

Russian ‘cyber attack’ targets Ukrainians in Lithuania – intelligence

German Leopard 2 tanks.
2023.01.23 09:21

Baltic ministers say Germany has ‘special responsibility’ to give tanks to Ukraine

updated
Dennis Hastert
2023.01.23 14:27

US politician who confessed to child molestation remains honouree of Lithuania

Grigory Kanovich
2023.01.23 15:25

Jewish Lithuanian author Grigory Kanovich passes away aged 93