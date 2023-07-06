Lithuania awards senior Ukrainian officials on Statehood Day

President Gitanas Nausėda on Thursday awarded almost eighty Lithuanian and foreign citizens with orders and medals.

Among the recipients were several high-ranking Ukrainian politicians and military officers, Lithuanian and foreign scholars, artists, officials, medics, non-governmental workers, etc.

“Lithuania is strong not only because it is an equal member of the world’s most important and powerful alliances, but we are happy because Lithuania is strong in its civil society, thanks to which we can safely build a dignified life for ourselves and our children in our beloved homeland, a life of individual freedom and responsibility. We can undertake the most courageous deeds, changing the face of not only our country but also the face of the world, and realise incredible dreams,” Nausėda said at the award ceremony.

“Citizens who have come together in various initiatives or who have done amazing things in their respective fields are the builders of today’s state, changing history,” he added.

The Commander’s Cross of the Order of the Knight's Cross was awarded to Oleksiy Reznikoff, minister of defence of Ukraine.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal was awarded the Commander’s Cross of the Order of Gediminas.

General Valery Zaluzhny, commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, was awarded the Officer’s Cross of the Order of the Knight’s Cross.

Also awarded were Olha Stefanishyna, deputy prime minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic integration, Pavel Fischer, chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence and Security of the Czech Senate, Željko Reiner, vice-chairman of the Croatian Parliament, General Eberhard Zorn, commander of the German Armed Forces, and others.

Among the recipients of the award are also the painter Arvydas Stanislavas Každailis, the writer Vincas Ramutis Gudaitis, the actors Eleonora Koriznaitė and Violeta Podolskaitė, the lawyer Rolandas Valiūnas, the traveller Aurimas Valujavičius, and others.

Thursday marks the Statehood Day (Coronation of King Mindaugas of Lithuania) and the National Anthem Day.