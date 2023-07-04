Naujienų srautas

Preparations for the Vilnius NATO Summit
News 1 h ago

Lithuania wouldn’t veto NATO summit declaration even if it’s unsatisfactory – official

Dalia Grybauskaitė
News 4 h ago

Europe said Baltics were right about Russia, but is ignoring us again, says Lithuania’s former president

German troops in Lithuania.
News 5 h ago

‘Harsh rhetoric’ doesn’t help in talks with Germans, says Lithuanian president

Ukrainiai troops (associative image)
News 6 h ago

Lithuanian volunteer dies in Ukraine

NATO festival in Vilnius.
News 8 h ago

Should NATO station more troops in the Baltics?

Women in Lithuania line up in front of the Russian Embassy in Vilnius to protests against rapes and other sexual crimes committed by Russian soldiers in Ukraine.
News 23 h ago

There may not be a Nuremberg for Russia but impunity can stop now – opinion

Andrzej Duda
News 23 h ago

Polish president to pay state visit to Lithuania this week

Palanga
News 1 d ago

Children from Bucha come to spend summer in Lithuania’s Palanga

Prosecutor Gedgaudas Norkūnas
News 1 d ago

Lithuania’s Norkūnas appointed European prosecutor

NATO festival (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Unprecedented scale: 12,000 officers, troops to ensure security during NATO summit in Vilnius

Vilnius Pride 2023
News 1 d ago

Car nearly hits Vilnius Pride marchers as activists deplore Lithuania’s lack of progress

NAFO is organising its first summit in Vilnius
News 1 d ago

Shiba Inu goes offline: first-ever NAFO summit brings Russia disinfo fighters to Vilnius

Lithuanian MEP funds alternative news website – LRT investigation
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian MEP funds alternative news website – LRT investigation

Old trolleybuses will be put out of sight during the NATO summit in Vilnius
News 2 d ago

Vilnius to hide old buses during NATO summit

Migrants
News 2 d ago

Fences, detentions, pushbacks – five questions about Lithuania's migration crisis answered

An observation tower in Birštonai, central Lithuania
News 3 d ago

Eight observation towers for bird‘s eye view of Lithuanian nature

News2023.07.04 15:04

Lithuania wouldn’t veto NATO summit declaration even if it’s unsatisfactory – official

B LRT.lt
BNS, LRT.lt 2023.07.04 15:04
Preparations for the Vilnius NATO Summit
Preparations for the Vilnius NATO Summit / Vida Press

Even if Lithuania is not happy with the NATO summit declaration on Ukraine’s membership, it will not veto the document because it would look bad, presidential adviser Asta Skaisgirytė says.

Asked whether the Lithuanian president could veto a NATO summit decision that was unacceptable to Vilnius, the adviser said it was important to show unity within the alliance, not an exclusive position.

“Taking a veto position may sound impressive, but such vetoes are very poorly received within the alliance since everyone seeks consensus and everyone seeks unity, so it’s also very important to show unity,” Skaisgirytė told LRT RADIO on Tuesday. “Now all efforts are being made to get a result that is as good as possible for Ukraine and for the alliance as a whole.”

Lithuania is among the loudest supporters of Ukraine’s NATO membership, she underlined, but this requires the support of all NATO members.

“Lithuania’s position is very clear: we are probably one of the biggest supporters of Ukraine’s NATO membership, and we have countries like us all over the region. However, in order to get a decision made at the NATO level, it requires 31 countries, and negotiations are currently taking place on this issue,” Skaisgirytė said.

Asta Skaisgirytė
Asta Skaisgirytė / J. Stacevičius / LRT

There has been some progress among countries on granting Ukraine’s request to join NATO, she noted.

“We now have more countries aware that merely repeating the so-called open door policy will not be enough and more needs to be said to Ukraine,” according to Skaisgirytė.

Ukraine is seeking an invitation to join the alliance at the NATO summit in Vilnius on July 11–12.

No membership decision by the summit

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said he did not have much hope of reaching an agreement on Ukraine’s membership before the summit.

“The negotiations are in full swing now. I would not rule out that the final negotiation stage might take place in Vilnius. […] In other words, there will be no agreement on the text and the negotiations will move to the summit itself,” Landsbergis told reporters at the parliament on Tuesday.

Gabrielius Landsbergis
Gabrielius Landsbergis / J. Stacevičius / LRT

“There is a chance, the window of opportunity is getting narrower, but there is no major optimism,” the minister added.

An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the Reuters news agency last week his country’s leader would not attend the NATO summit unless the alliance invited Kyiv to start accession process.

Kyiv expects a clear invitation for Ukraine to join NATO after the country’s war with Russia is over.

The major Western countries, however, would like the NATO summit to focus more on the practical strengthening of cooperation between the alliance and Ukraine.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda told BNS earlier that the discussion on Ukraine’s prospects for NATO membership was the most complex of all the issues on the agenda, but that “we can’t leave Ukraine in a grey area, making promises, but not giving a very clear algorithm on how to achieve the NATO membership after the war”.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden said last week the US would not make special arrangements for Ukraine to join NATO, despite the Russian invasion, adding that “they’ve got to meet the same standards”.

Preparations for the Vilnius NATO Summit
Asta Skaisgirytė
Gabrielius Landsbergis
