NATO ministers agree on rotational air defence – Lithuania’s Anušauskas

NATO defence ministers have agreed on a rotational air defence model, Lithuania’s Defence Ministry says.

Lithuania’s Arvydas Anušauskas and his counterparts from other NATO member states are attending a meeting in Brussels on Friday.

“We have agreed with NATO defence ministers on a rotational air defence model. The model sets out the principles for countries to be able to allocate ground-based air defence and aviation capabilities, starting from NATO’s eastern flank. This will ensure a faster transition to air defence and improve the readiness and interoperability of air forces,” Anušauskas said.

Lithuania has prepared and will ensure favourable conditions for the implementation of the rotational air defence model, including infrastructure, host nation support and personnel, the Lithuanian minister was quoted in the ministry’s statement.

Arvydas Anušauskas / D. Umbrasas / LRT

“In cooperation with Latvia and Estonia, we have established large interconnected airspaces in the region and they can be activated within a few hours for training or other purposes,” Anušauskas said.

NATO defence ministers also agreed on an increased allied cyber defence commitment. A new mechanism for virtual assistance to allies facing cyber-attacks was also approved.

The Brussels meeting also discussed a new plan to increase the production and stockpiling of ammunition and weapons, to be adopted at the forthcoming NATO summit in Vilnius.