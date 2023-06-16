Naujienų srautas

NATO fighter jets over Vilnius
News 1 h ago

NATO ministers agree on rotational air defence – Lithuania’s Anušauskas

NATO troops in Lithuania
News 2 h ago

Some still oppose NATO’s regional defence plans – Lithuanian minister

Drought (associative image)
News 3 h ago

Lithuania’s crisis centre decides against declaring national emergency over drought

Forest fire (associative image)
News 5 h ago

Lithuania restricts access to forests due to fire hazard

Caesar (associative image)
News 6 h ago

France to step up delivery of Caesar howitzers to Lithuania

Agnė Bilotaitė
News 7 h ago

Lithuanian government had EU’s go-ahead for migrant detentions – minister

Noel Curran
News 7 h ago

EBU chief: governments are putting more pressure on public media – interview

Gabrielius Landsbergis and Ingrida Šimonytė
News 8 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Self-immolation averted

Till Lindemann performing in Vilnius
News 23 h ago

Lithuanian police will not investigate sexual assault allegations at Rammstein concert

Anders Fogh Rasmussen
News 23 h ago

Let’s send signal to Putin from Vilnius by inviting Ukraine to join – interview with former NATO chief Rasmussen

The International Monetary Fund (IMF)
News 1 d ago

Bank windfall profit tax may weaken Lithuania’s reputation – IMF

Water
News 1 d ago

Parts of Lithuania experience water supply disruptions amid spiking consumption

Asylum seekers in Lithuania.
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian public is getting more involved in refugee integration – UNHCR rep

Aušrinė Armonaitė
News 1 d ago

Lithuania’s Freedom Party leader says no support for tax reform

Support for Ukraine (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Baltics and Poland pile pressure for Ukraine’s NATO membership – NYT

Lithuanian medics are going to missions in Ukraine (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Four Lithuanian dentists head to Ukraine’s Kharkiv

News2023.06.16 15:11

NATO ministers agree on rotational air defence – Lithuania’s Anušauskas

BNS 2023.06.16 15:11
NATO fighter jets over Vilnius
NATO fighter jets over Vilnius / M. Baliutavičiūtė / LRT

NATO defence ministers have agreed on a rotational air defence model, Lithuania’s Defence Ministry says.

Lithuania’s Arvydas Anušauskas and his counterparts from other NATO member states are attending a meeting in Brussels on Friday.

“We have agreed with NATO defence ministers on a rotational air defence model. The model sets out the principles for countries to be able to allocate ground-based air defence and aviation capabilities, starting from NATO’s eastern flank. This will ensure a faster transition to air defence and improve the readiness and interoperability of air forces,” Anušauskas said.

Lithuania has prepared and will ensure favourable conditions for the implementation of the rotational air defence model, including infrastructure, host nation support and personnel, the Lithuanian minister was quoted in the ministry’s statement.

Arvydas Anušauskas
Arvydas Anušauskas / D. Umbrasas / LRT

“In cooperation with Latvia and Estonia, we have established large interconnected airspaces in the region and they can be activated within a few hours for training or other purposes,” Anušauskas said.

NATO defence ministers also agreed on an increased allied cyber defence commitment. A new mechanism for virtual assistance to allies facing cyber-attacks was also approved.

The Brussels meeting also discussed a new plan to increase the production and stockpiling of ammunition and weapons, to be adopted at the forthcoming NATO summit in Vilnius.

