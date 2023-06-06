Lithuania to install drone traffic management system

Lithuania's state-owned air navigation service provider, Oro Navigacija (Air Navigation), will install a drone traffic management system by 2024.

Oro Navigacija said it had signed a contract with Austria’s Frequentis to jointly deploy the U-Space system for up to 2.5 million euros, which will provide information and other services to drone pilots via a mobile application.

“Given the increased number of drones, it is important to have a system in place that allows to monitor the airspace in real time, obtain information about the flights of unmanned aerial vehicles, and control them – to approve them or grant them permission to fly," Saulius Batavičius, CEO of Oro Navigacija, said in a press release.

The new system will allow users to assess weather conditions, see drone traffic in real-time, and reserve a flight area.

In addition, the new system will integrate emergency services, commercial firms and institutions that may be concerned about drone traffic information.