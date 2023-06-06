Naujienų srautas

Gas (associative image)
News 47 min. ago

Gas prices for consumers in Lithuania to decrease

The Lithuanian parliament, Seimas (associative image)
News 59 min. ago

Lithuanian parliament votes against holding snap elections

Drone (associative image)
News 1 h ago

Lithuania to install drone traffic management system

Vilnius' commercial district
News 2 h ago

Standard & Poor’s affirms Lithuania's credit rating at A+

Russian Embassy in Vilnius
News 2 h ago

Man detained in Vilnius after throwing trash at Russian Embassy

Fighting in Bakhmut (associative image)
News 3 h ago

Five more Lithuanians join the fight in Ukraine

Elections in Lithuania
News 5 h ago

Expenses scandal broke Britain, will it also break Lithuania?

Gitanas Nausėda
News 19 h ago

Purpose of NATO summit is to address problems, not to promote Lithuania – president

Lithuania's furniture sector (associative image)
News 20 h ago

As Lithuania’s furniture sector falls, workers plead for help

Confiscated cars (associative image)
News 20 h ago

Latvia sends cars seized from drunk drivers to Ukraine

GIPL
News 21 h ago

Russian parts installed in Lithuania’s strategic gas pipeline with Poland – media

NATO and Ukraine flags
News 22 h ago

NATO may agree on Kyiv’s pathway to membership at Vilnius summit, says French official

Ahmad Khawaja
News 1 d ago

Despite millions in debt, US fugitive Khawaja lives in luxury Vilnius hotel

A Lithuanian horse breed, the Samogitian (Žemaitukas).
News 1 d ago

Lithuanians on cross-country trek to celebrate native fighting horse

LRT tyrimas. Lietuvoje priedangą rado karą finansuojančio oligarcho parankinio šeima
News 1 d ago

Links to Putin’s inner circle, horse riding in Lithuania: war proves no obstacle to life in Baltics – LRT Investigation

Cans of beer (associative image)
News 2 d ago

End of heavy-drinking? Alcohol consumption down in Lithuania

News2023.06.06 12:02

Lithuania to install drone traffic management system

B
BNS 2023.06.06 12:02
Drone (associative image)
Drone (associative image) / AP

Lithuania's state-owned air navigation service provider, Oro Navigacija (Air Navigation), will install a drone traffic management system by 2024.

Oro Navigacija said it had signed a contract with Austria’s Frequentis to jointly deploy the U-Space system for up to 2.5 million euros, which will provide information and other services to drone pilots via a mobile application.

“Given the increased number of drones, it is important to have a system in place that allows to monitor the airspace in real time, obtain information about the flights of unmanned aerial vehicles, and control them – to approve them or grant them permission to fly," Saulius Batavičius, CEO of Oro Navigacija, said in a press release.

The new system will allow users to assess weather conditions, see drone traffic in real-time, and reserve a flight area.

In addition, the new system will integrate emergency services, commercial firms and institutions that may be concerned about drone traffic information.

Drone (associative image)
Drone (asociative image)
# News# Tech and Science
