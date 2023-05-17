Naujienų srautas

NATO flag
News 31 min. ago

Lithuanian MPs ‘optimistic’ after seeing NATO’s Baltic defence plans

Who is on top and who is on the bottom?
News 3 h ago

What is happening to Lithuania’s middle class?

President Gitanas Nausėda in Iceland
News 4 h ago

Lithuanian president urges CoE members to start work on Ukraine reconstruction

Vilnius City Municipality building
News 5 h ago

Vilnius council members under investigation over suspicious expense reports

Demonstration for civil partnership in Lithuania
News 6 h ago

Ambassadors call on Lithuania to legalise same-sex partnership

Violence (associative image)
News 7 h ago

EP ratifies Istanbul Convention – what does it mean for Lithuania?

Lithuania-Belarus border
News 1 d ago

Belarus tightens border controls with Lithuania – media

Astravyets Nuclear Power Plant
News 1 d ago

New unit of Belarus NPP has no impact on Lithuanian grid, says operator

Road works in Vilnius
News 1 d ago

Vilnius braced for record road works

Alexander Lukashenko at the Victory Day event in Moscow
News 1 d ago

Does Europe have a plan for Belarus after Lukashenko?

The President's palace
News 1 d ago

Nausėda remains frontrunner for Lithuanian presidency – poll

Nairobi, Kenya
News 1 d ago

Why are Lithuanian IT companies expanding to Africa?

Vilnius (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian president signs banks’ windfall tax bill into law

Trolleybus in Vilnius (associative image)
News 2 d ago

Vilnius signs €52m contract to buy 91 new trolleybuses

Support for Ukraine (associative image)
News 2 d ago

Lithuanian man sentenced for stealing Ukraine aid money

Bolt Drive
News 2 d ago

Bolt Drive launches operations in Lithuania’s Kaunas

News2023.05.17 15:28

Lithuanian MPs ‘optimistic’ after seeing NATO’s Baltic defence plans

JS
Jūratė Skėrytė, BNS 2023.05.17 15:28
NATO flag
NATO flag / D. Umbrasas/LRT

NATO’s new defence plans for the Baltic countries look promising, members of Lithuania’s parliamentary Committee on National Security and Defence (NSGK) said on Wednesday.

Their comments came after Lithuania's Chief of Defence Lieutenant General Valdemaras Rupšys presented the plans to the committee at a closed meeting.

“These are next generation plans with a realistic assignment of forces to come within a certain timeframe, when certain indicators light up showing they need to come. This is new, this is unique,” Laurynas Kasčiūnas, the committee’s chairman, told reporters after the meeting.

“There is a lot of good news there. This is a fact,” the conservative MP said, adding that he could not speak publicly about specifics.

Laurynas Kasčiūnas
Laurynas Kasčiūnas / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Saulius Skvernelis, a member of the NSGK, said that “the plans look very optimistic”.

“There is a change of philosophy; [...] the plans are about reaction, defence and deterrence from the very first moment,” the MP said.

“Apparently, the biggest challenge will be to fill those plans with content, that is, with weapons and human resources,” he added.

The committee’s members said they expected the new defence plans to be approved at NATO’s summit in Vilnius in mid-July.

The alliance has worked out new defence plans covering the Baltic states and Poland, and has presented them to member states’ representatives.

In a reflection of NATO’s changing strategy, the plans basically provide for defence from the first days of a potential conflict. Previously, the approach was that the Baltic countries should try to hold off a hypothetical Russian offensive until allied reinforcements can arrive to help them.

Rupšys has said that the new plans are fully in line with Lithuania’s expectations.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said that the plans for the Baltic countries will be “more detailed and concrete” than the existing ones. However, they will remain classified.

NATO flag
Laurynas Kasčiūnas
