Lithuanian MPs propose equating Russia’s Ukraine invasion to Nazi, Soviet crimes

Six conservative members of the Lithuanian parliament have proposed legislation equating Russia’s actions in Ukraine with the crimes of the USSR and Nazi Germany.

The MPs propose to add “Russia” to the Criminal Code’s article criminalising public condonation of international crimes, crimes committed by the USSR or Nazi Germany, and denial or gross trivialisation of these crimes.

“The aim of the draft law is to establish criminal liability [...] for individuals who publicly condone or deny or grossly trivialise [...] the aggression committed/being committed by Russia against the Republic of Ukraine (and/or) the occupation of its territory (including Crimea),” according to the explanatory note to the amendment registered on Tuesday.

Currently, public condonation of international crimes, crimes committed by the USSR or Nazi Germany, and denial or gross trivialisation of these crimes is punishable by a fine, restriction of liberty, arrest or imprisonment for up to two years.

“Although Russia’s aggression and occupation of Ukraine’s sovereign territory [...] does not constitute a direct crime against the Republic of Lithuania or its citizens, the consequences of this event for the country's national security are obvious," according to the initiators.

The amendment was drafted by six MPs of the conservative Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) party: Paulius Saudargas, Valdas Rakutis, Laurynas Kasčiūnas, Audronius Ažubalis, Arvydas Pocius, and Justinas Urbanavičius.