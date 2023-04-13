Nine people detained in Lithuania on suspicion of distributing drugs to minors

Law enforcement officials in the Lithuanian counties of Kaunas and Marijampolė have detained nine people suspected of distributing e-cigarette liquid mixed with psychotropic substances to minors.

“Over the last few weeks, nine suspects have been detained in Kaunas and Marijampolė counties on suspicion of distributing psychotropic substances to minors and unlawful disposal of psychotropic substances with the intention to distribute them,” Prosecutor Nomeda Urbonavičienė told a press conference on Thursday.

The suspects are aged between 19 and 23, and one of them is a Kaunas school student. Some of them cooperate with law enforcement, according to the prosecutor.

Edgaras Charisovas, head of the organised crime investigation unit of the Marijampolė County Chief Police Commissariat, said the investigation was launched after several cases of unconscious minors ending up in hospital with drug poisoning.

As part of the investigation, 15 searches were carried out, and a large quantity of dangerous psychotropic substances, sufficient to produce 5,000 single doses, were found in the suspects’ possession, according to the official.