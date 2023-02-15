Lithuanian cabinet backs criminalisation of war propaganda

Lazdynai swimming pool

BNS 2023.02.15 16:47
Symbol of support for Russia's war in Ukraine
Symbol of support for Russia's war in Ukraine / AP

The Lithuanian government on Wednesday approved MP Jurgis Razma’s proposal to criminalise war propaganda but suggested some improvements.

In March 2022, Razma, deputy speaker of the Seimas, registered his proposal to add a new article on War Propaganda to the Criminal Code.

Under the draft amendment, a person who “publicly encourages, supports, or approves of aggressive war or other use of armed force in violation of the fundamental principles of international law” could be punished “by a fine, restriction of liberty, arrest, or imprisonment of up to two years”. This would also apply to legal entities.

According to the cabinet, however, encouragement, support, and approval of war differ in their content and seriousness, thus, punishment must match the severity of the offence.

The cabinet also said in its opinion on the proposed amendment that criminal liability for war propaganda should be more clearly distinguished from the existing administrative liability for the use of symbols of totalitarian or authoritarian states or regimes.

It also pointed out that the concepts of “aggressive war” and “other use of armed force” lack legal clarity.

Razma noted that the Lithuanian Constitution prohibits war propaganda, but the Criminal Code currently only envisages liability for incitement of hatred against any national, racial, ethnic, religious, or other groups.

