News

2023.02.16 08:00

February 16 commemoration – key events in Vilnius

LRT.lt
LRT.lt 2023.02.16 08:00
February 16 celebrations in Vilnius (associative image)
February 16 celebrations in Vilnius (associative image) / S. Žiūra

Lithuania commemorates the State Restoration Day, marking the 105th anniversary of the independence act, signed on February 16, 1918, restoring the Lithuanian state. Here are some of the key events in the country’s capital, according to a press release by the Vilnius City Council.

Read more: Why does Lithuania have two independence days?

At 09:00, a procession of school students will begin from the Gediminas monument in the Cathedral Square to the Rasai cemetery, where signatories of the independence act are buried.

At midday, the flags of the three Baltic states will be hoisted at Simonas Daukantas Square.

At 13:00, an art installation at the Jonas Basanivičius monument, as part of the Vilnius Talking Sculptures project, will see the key figure of the independence declaration recite poetry. The installation will be available in both English and Lithuanian languages.

At 14:00, the official commemoration will be held at the House of Signatories of Lithuanian Independence, followed by a ceremony at 15:00 in front of a monument dedicated to Jonas Žemaitis-Vytautas, a signatory of the partisans’ declaration of independence of February 16, 1949.

The opening event will take place in the square in front of the Lithuanian National Philharmonic, at 5 Aušros Vartų Street.

At 18:00, bonfires will be lit along central Gediminas Avenue, followed by performances by various folk groups.

At 19:00, the day’s programmes will conclude with a concert at the Lithuanian National Philharmonic Society. Tickets are available online.

Public transport will be free throughout the day.

February 16 celebrations in Vilnius (associative image)
February 16 celebrations in Vilnius (associative image)
February 16 celebrations in Vilnius (associative image)
