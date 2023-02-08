Police and volunteers join search for missing teenager in Vilnius

Search for a missing 15-year-old entered the fourth day on Wednesday as dozens of volunteers, in addition to the police, have been combing the banks of the Neris River in and around Vilnius.

Mykolas Davidonis went missing on Saturday afternoon. His mother reported his disappearance to the police on Sunday.

On the same day, Mykolas’ jacket and backpack were found on the Neris River bank by the Žirmūnai Bridge. On Monday, the entire area along the river was searched, and in the afternoon three more items belonging to the boy were discovered: headphones, a bank card, and a phone.

As of Wednesday, no trace of the boy has been found.

On Tuesday, the search moved beyond Vilnius and volunteers surveyed the banks of the Neris in Vievis, a town some 30 kilometres downriver from Vilnius. No traces were found there, the teenagers’ parents later said.

The the missing teenager’s mother has appealed for help on social media.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone for their active participation and help in the search for my child. We are looking for Mykolas with all our might!” she posted on Tuesday.

Mykolas’ parents previously said Mykolas was last seen by his friends outside a cinema in central Vilnius at 16:00 on Saturday. He had a video call with a friend half an hour later, during which, according to the friend, Mykolas appeared disoriented.

Police Commissioner General Renatas Požėla told Delfi TV on Tuesday night that efforts were currently focused on locating the boy, although the police are investigating different versions of his disappearance.

“We are focusing on the search itself, but in addition to that we are also investigating some possible theories on whether the young man may have been a victim of a crime,” Požėla said.