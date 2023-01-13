January 13 commemoration in Vilnius in 2023.

News

16 min. ago

Russia’s war in Ukraine sets the tone for Lithuania’s January 13 commemoration

Matthias Sonn

News

48 min. ago

German brigade will train in Lithuania, but not be deployed for now – interview with German ambassador

The Lithuanian National Opera and Ballet Theatre

News

2 h ago

Lithuania’s national opera and ballet theatre removes Russian composers from repertoire

Lithuania-Belarus border

News

3 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Migrant pushbacks, migrant death

January, film by Viesturs Kairišs

News

17 h ago

‘We have never been so united again.’ Latvian filmmaker revives January 1991 events in Vilnius and Riga

Flags of Ukraine and the EU (associative image)

News

20 h ago

Ukraine wants to start EU accession talks this year, says Lithuanian president

Lithuania-Belarus border

News

21 h ago

First migrant death reported on Lithuanian border

Arvydas Anušauskas

News

23 h ago

Lithuania will offer Ukraine more than anti-aircraft guns – defence minister

Lithuanian customs (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Can Lithuania completely halt Russian imports?

China's embassy in Vilnius.

News

1 d ago

Lithuania ‘creates false impression’ of independent Taiwan, says China

Russia;s war against Ukraine.

News

1 d ago

Injured in Ukraine, Lithuanian volunteers forced to foot medical bills

L70 in service with the Lithuanian Armed Forces in 2015.

News

1 d ago

Lithuania to send anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine

Russian flag

News

1 d ago

Estonia orders Russia to reduce embassy staff by half

Rally outside the Lithuanian parliament in support of same-sex partnership

News

1 d ago

MP and mayoral candidate suggests same-sex unions only in Vilnius

Lithiuania-Belarus border

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian cabinet endorses controversial migrant pushback legislation

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, Poland's Andrzej Duda, and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky in Lviv

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian president makes unannounced visit to Ukraine

News

2023.01.13 11:16

Russia’s war in Ukraine sets the tone for Lithuania’s January 13 commemoration

pictures
LRT.lt B
LRT.lt, BNS 2023.01.13 11:16
January 13 commemoration in Vilnius in 2023.
January 13 commemoration in Vilnius in 2023. / J. Stacevičius/LRT

On Friday, Lithuania marks the Day of Freedom Defenders to honour the victims that died in Vilnius on January 13, 1991.

Thirty-two years ago, Soviet troops still stationed in the country attempted to topple the Lithuanian government that had declared independence the year before in March 1990.

Fourteen people died defending the TV tower and the Radio and Television Committee building (the present-day LRT), and hundreds were injured.

This year’s anniversary takes place amid the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said the country’s triumph of “light” against “evil” is also an inspiration for Ukrainians today, as they fight to preserve their independence.

January 13 commemoration in Vilnius in 2023.
January 13 commemoration in Vilnius in 2023. / J. Stacevičius/LRT

The speaker of the parliament, Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen, said this year’s commemorations “are different”.

“We have always known that freedom comes at a price. Now we know how much it can cost,” she said in reference to the war in Ukraine.

“Strength and endurance to the Ukrainian people, we will undoubtedly prevail,” she added.

The support of the Lithuanian people provided to Ukraine shows the country is ready to again “stand guard for freedom”, according to Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė.

Ukrainians “are today fighting for the fate of their country and people, fighting a war whose outcome will determine the future of Europe and the world”, she said.

January 13 commemoration in Vilnius in 2023.
January 13 commemoration in Vilnius in 2023.
January 13 commemoration in Vilnius in 2023.
January 13 commemoration in Vilnius in 2023.
January 13 commemoration in Vilnius in 2023.
January 13 commemoration in Vilnius in 2023.
January 13 commemoration in Vilnius in 2023.
January 13 commemoration in Vilnius in 2023.
# Society
Matthias Sonn
8
49 min. ago

German brigade will train in Lithuania, but not be deployed for now – interview with German ambassador

8
The Lithuanian National Opera and Ballet Theatre
2 h ago

Lithuania’s national opera and ballet theatre removes Russian composers from repertoire

Lithuania-Belarus border
3 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Migrant pushbacks, migrant death

January, film by Viesturs Kairišs
8
17 h ago

‘We have never been so united again.’ Latvian filmmaker revives January 1991 events in Vilnius and Riga

8
Flags of Ukraine and the EU (associative image)
20 h ago

Ukraine wants to start EU accession talks this year, says Lithuanian president

Lithuania-Belarus border
21 h ago

First migrant death reported on Lithuanian border

Arvydas Anušauskas
23 h ago

Lithuania will offer Ukraine more than anti-aircraft guns – defence minister

Lithuanian customs (associative image)
1 d ago

Can Lithuania completely halt Russian imports?

China's embassy in Vilnius.
1 d ago

Lithuania ‘creates false impression’ of independent Taiwan, says China

Russia;s war against Ukraine.
1 d ago

Injured in Ukraine, Lithuanian volunteers forced to foot medical bills

Lithuania-Belarus border
2023.01.12 13:53

First migrant death reported on Lithuanian border

Arvydas Anušauskas
2023.01.12 12:13

Lithuania will offer Ukraine more than anti-aircraft guns – defence minister

January, film by Viesturs Kairišs
8
2023.01.12 17:59

‘We have never been so united again.’ Latvian filmmaker revives January 1991 events in Vilnius and Riga

8
Flags of Ukraine and the EU (associative image)
2023.01.12 14:35

Ukraine wants to start EU accession talks this year, says Lithuanian president

Lithuania-Belarus border
2023.01.13 08:00

LRT English Newsletter: Migrant pushbacks, migrant death

The Lithuanian National Opera and Ballet Theatre
2023.01.13 09:26

Lithuania’s national opera and ballet theatre removes Russian composers from repertoire

Matthias Sonn
8
2023.01.13 10:44

German brigade will train in Lithuania, but not be deployed for now – interview with German ambassador

8