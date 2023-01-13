Russia’s war in Ukraine sets the tone for Lithuania’s January 13 commemoration

On Friday, Lithuania marks the Day of Freedom Defenders to honour the victims that died in Vilnius on January 13, 1991.

Thirty-two years ago, Soviet troops still stationed in the country attempted to topple the Lithuanian government that had declared independence the year before in March 1990.

Fourteen people died defending the TV tower and the Radio and Television Committee building (the present-day LRT), and hundreds were injured.

This year’s anniversary takes place amid the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said the country’s triumph of “light” against “evil” is also an inspiration for Ukrainians today, as they fight to preserve their independence.

January 13 commemoration in Vilnius in 2023. / J. Stacevičius/LRT

The speaker of the parliament, Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen, said this year’s commemorations “are different”.

“We have always known that freedom comes at a price. Now we know how much it can cost,” she said in reference to the war in Ukraine.

“Strength and endurance to the Ukrainian people, we will undoubtedly prevail,” she added.

The support of the Lithuanian people provided to Ukraine shows the country is ready to again “stand guard for freedom”, according to Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė.

Ukrainians “are today fighting for the fate of their country and people, fighting a war whose outcome will determine the future of Europe and the world”, she said.