Electric grid

News

50 min. ago

No risk of power outages in Lithuania, as consumption down 10% – Litgrid CEO

China (associative image)

News

1 h ago

Lithuania to follow EU regulations on travellers from China

Pope Benedict XVI

News

2 h ago

Book of condolences for Pope Benedict XVI opens at Vilnius nunciature

Elderly

News

2 h ago

No foreseeable plans to raise retirement age in Lithuania – official

Kyiv, Ukraine

News

4 h ago

Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine triggers soul-searching among Russia scholars in West

MEP Petras Auštrevičius

News

18 h ago

Amid Moscow-Minsk rapprochement, Lithuanian politician calls for Belarus travel ban

Medical abortion

News

19 h ago

‘Simpler and safer’: Medical abortion becomes legal in Lithuania

Migration Department

News

19 h ago

Technical issues delay issuance of Lithuania’s temporary residence permits abroad

Vladimir Putina and Alexander Lukashenko

News

21 h ago

Survey shows Lithuanians have abysmal opinion of Russia, favour Poland and Germany

People queue to pay respects to Pope Benedict XVI who passed away on Saturday

News

22 h ago

Lithuanian president to attend funeral of Pope Benedict XVI

Maxima

News

1 d ago

Over 100 Maxima stores closed in Lithuania on Monday

European Court of Human Rights (ECHR)

News

1 d ago

Migrants from Cuba, Syria, Iraq sue Lithuania over rights violations

Weather

News

1 d ago

Lithuania records its warmest New Year’s Day ever

Tatiana Felgenhauer

News

1 d ago

‘Not a single person in Vilnius was aggressive when they heard I was from Russia’ – interview with Russian journalist

Washington DC

News

1 d ago

‘Forget your country’ – Lithuanian-Americans recall struggle to keep Washington’s focus on Baltics

Teachers on strike

News

2 d ago

Legal obstacles or cultural attitudes – why Lithuanians don’t strike?

News

2023.01.03 11:16

No risk of power outages in Lithuania, as consumption down 10% – Litgrid CEO

Rūta Kupetytė, LRT RADIO, LRT.lt
Rūta Kupetytė, LRT RADIO, LRT.lt 2023.01.03 11:16
Electric grid
Electric grid / E.Blaževič/LRT

Amid worries that Europe may face serious energy shortages, the CEO of Lithuania’s electricity grid operator says there will be no power cuts in the country and energy rationing is not in the works. 

“Last year, especially at the end of the summer when electricity prices spiked, there was a much more serious emphasis on [potential power cuts], and even at the beginning of the winter the tension was a bit higher. Now this tension is easing,” Rokas Masiulis, head of Litgrid, told LRT RADIO.

According to him, consumers should still consider economising during peak hours, as this would affect overall prices.

“If all people and companies save a little more at that time, then the overall price of electricity for them would be reduced,” Masiulis said.

According to him, the peak hours are 9-11am and 5-7pm. “It is during these peak hours that the price goes up the most and then it affects the average price,” he added.

Rokas Masiulis
Rokas Masiulis / J. Stacevičius/LRT

According to Masiulis, electricity consumption in Lithuania has gone down by around 10 percent. “People heard the calls to economise and, moreover, since the price of electricity went up, they started to use electricity more efficiently,” he said.

Asked whether the Lithuanian government could introduce energy rationing, and not just recommendations to save, Masiulis said such a scenario is hard to imagine.

“The instantaneous maximum consumption in Lithuania is 2,200 megawatts, which happens in very cold winters. However, we can take about 2,000 megawatts from other countries through interconnections alone, and we have about 4,000 megawatts of installed internal capacity. Unless there are some special, unplanned scenarios, in case of a war or something like that,” he said.

Lithuania also has a plan in place for what it would do in the event of an energy shortage, he noted.

“There is nothing new here, there has always been such a plan, and the energy industry has it. If there is a crisis situation, disconnections start with industrial companies, commercial companies. Households and important institutions are the last in line,” explained Litgrid’s CEO.

Electric grid
Litgrid
Rokas Masiulis
# Economy# Energy
China (associative image)
1 h ago

Lithuania to follow EU regulations on travellers from China

updated
Pope Benedict XVI
2 h ago

Book of condolences for Pope Benedict XVI opens at Vilnius nunciature

Elderly
2 h ago

No foreseeable plans to raise retirement age in Lithuania – official

Kyiv, Ukraine
6
4 h ago

Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine triggers soul-searching among Russia scholars in West

6
MEP Petras Auštrevičius
18 h ago

Amid Moscow-Minsk rapprochement, Lithuanian politician calls for Belarus travel ban

Medical abortion
19 h ago

‘Simpler and safer’: Medical abortion becomes legal in Lithuania

Migration Department
19 h ago

Technical issues delay issuance of Lithuania’s temporary residence permits abroad

Vladimir Putina and Alexander Lukashenko
21 h ago

Survey shows Lithuanians have abysmal opinion of Russia, favour Poland and Germany

People queue to pay respects to Pope Benedict XVI who passed away on Saturday
22 h ago

Lithuanian president to attend funeral of Pope Benedict XVI

Maxima
1 d ago

Over 100 Maxima stores closed in Lithuania on Monday

updated
Vladimir Putina and Alexander Lukashenko
2023.01.02 15:00

Survey shows Lithuanians have abysmal opinion of Russia, favour Poland and Germany

Medical abortion
2023.01.02 16:42

‘Simpler and safer’: Medical abortion becomes legal in Lithuania

MEP Petras Auštrevičius
2023.01.02 17:23

Amid Moscow-Minsk rapprochement, Lithuanian politician calls for Belarus travel ban

Migration Department
2023.01.02 16:15

Technical issues delay issuance of Lithuania’s temporary residence permits abroad

China (associative image)
2023.01.03 10:50

Lithuania to follow EU regulations on travellers from China

updated
Kyiv, Ukraine
6
2023.01.03 08:00

Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine triggers soul-searching among Russia scholars in West

6
People queue to pay respects to Pope Benedict XVI who passed away on Saturday
2023.01.02 13:26

Lithuanian president to attend funeral of Pope Benedict XVI

Elderly
2023.01.03 09:28

No foreseeable plans to raise retirement age in Lithuania – official

Pope Benedict XVI
2023.01.03 09:37

Book of condolences for Pope Benedict XVI opens at Vilnius nunciature