Russian passport (associative image)

25 min. ago

Russian applicants for Lithuanian visas will have to answer questions on Ukraine war

Electricity (associative image)

1 h ago

Lithuanian cabinet okays legislation on power consumption cuts, windfall profit tax

Kaunas European Capital of Culture

2 h ago

Kaunas European Capital of Culture attracts 1.2m visitors – organisers

The European Parliament

2 h ago

Only half of Lithuanian MEPs report their meetings with lobbyists – Transparency International

Theatre director Rimas Tuminas

3 h ago

Lithuanian theatre director Tuminas moves to Israel after leaving Moscow

PzH 2000 howitzers

4 h ago

Two more howitzers shipped to Ukraine after repairs in Lithuania

Christmas trees in Ignalina, Palanga, Kretinga

4 h ago

Lithuanian towns and cities light Christmas trees – photos

Trains in Kaliningrad

5 h ago

Ban on oil shipments to Kaliningrad via Lithuania takes effect

Vilnius public transport runs a reduced service due to drivers' strike

6 h ago

Half of Vilnius public transport buses out of service as drivers begin strike

Celebration of Russian Orthodox Christmas in 2019

7 h ago

Growing hostility towards Lithuania’s Russians ‘alarming and dangerous’ effect of Ukraine war

Rinaldas Tomaševičius

1 d ago

Lithuanian filmmaker’s recovery from drug addiction

Vytenis Buzas

1 d ago

Lithuanian satellite manufacturer: ‘Our ambition is to conquer the universe’

Kyiv

2022.12.03 12:00

‘Ukraine has already won’ in war with Russia – interview with former Estonian military chief

A couple in the Soviet era (associative image)

2022.12.03 10:00

Criminalisation and medicalisation – being gay in Soviet Lithuania

Public transport

2022.12.02 14:23

Quarter of Vilnius public transport may be affected as drivers go on strike

Ingrida Šimonytė

2022.12.02 13:35

Lithuanian PM to meet with VP Kamala Harris during US visit next week

Russian and Belarusian citizens applying for Lithuanian residence permits or national visas will be required to answer questions about their views on the Ukraine war.

According to the Migration Department, the special questionnaires will be given to all Russian and Belarusian applicants, but nationals of other countries may also be asked to fill them out.

Applications will not be accepted if the questionnaire is incomplete or missing, the Migration Department said in a statement on Monday, and the answers will be a deciding factor in granting or denying visas and residency permits.

“A foreigner who wants to come and stay in Lithuania will have to be sincere and open when filling in the questionnaire. They will have to show that they are ready to cooperate with the country that receives them and allows them to stay on its territory,” Migration Department head Evelina Gudzinskaitė said in the statement.

The additional questionnaire has been suggested by the Interior Ministry and the State Security Department, according to the statement.

It includes questions on the applicant’s education, previous jobs, military service, business contacts, contacts with institutions of non-EU states, as well as their attitude towards Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

All Russian and Belarusian citizens aged over 18 will be obliged to fill in the questionnaire while applying a residency permit or extension as well as a national visa.

According to Gudzinskaitė, the questionnaire is intended as an “additional security filter” to identify individuals who may pose threats to Lithuania’s national security.

Between January and November, Lithuania issued 3,415 temporary residence permits to Russian citizens and extended 1,250 permits. Last year, the figures were 2,062 and 1,572 respectively.

Meanwhile, temporary residence permits have been issued to 22,890 Belarusian nationals and extended for 5,127. Last year, the figures were 15,318 and 5,232 respectively.

A total of 2,769 national visas were issued to Russian citizens in 2022 and 2,858 in 2021.

This year, 1,961 national visas were issued to Belarusian citizens, compared to 2,360 last year.

Lithuania stopped issuing tourist visas to Russian nationals in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February. The government later decided that it will also bar Russian with tourist visas issued by other Schengen countries.

