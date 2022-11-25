Cryptocurrency (associative image)

Two Russians fined for cashing out stolen cryptocurrency in Vilnius

Returning to normal relations with Russia would be a mistake, says Lithuanian president

Lithuania’s Interior Ministry ends cooperation with Belarus

International operation deals final blow to Lithuanian criminal gang – police

Social Democrats top Lithuania’s party rankings – poll

Tobacco products to be sold in specialised shops in Lithuania

Winter must not dampen Europe’s support to Ukraine – Lithuanian FM in Norway

Lithuania to launch train service to Poland

Lithuania braced for snowy weekend ahead

LRT English Newsletter: Lithuania keeps its guns

EU sanctions should ‘adjust course’ to target Russia’s energy sector – Lithuanian president

Lithuania to blacklist Ukrainian singer

Lithuania not satisfied with EU's proposed gas price cap – Nausėda

Secrecy shrouds Belaruskali assets in Lithuania

Compensation for Jewish property would help Lithuania ‘close the issue’ – PM

Lithuania still leads the EU in plastic bag consumption – Eurostat

2022.11.25 13:30

Lithuania’s Interior Ministry ends cooperation with Belarus

BNS 2022.11.25 13:30
Lithuania's Ministry of Interior / BNS

The Lithuanian Interior Ministry said on Friday that it is terminating its cooperation agreement with the Interior Ministry of Belarus. 

Signed back in 1993, the agreement provided for cooperation in certain areas under the ministries’ responsibility.

However, its practical implementation has stopped in the wake of “unfair presidential elections” in Belarus in 2020, according to Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė.

“Lithuania sees no possibilities for cooperation with hostile regimes,” Bilotaitė said in a press release.

“Belarus, the Kremlin regime’s close ally that is continuing its hybrid attack against Lithuania and pushing illegal migrants into our country with the hands of its officials, cannot and will not be Lithuania’s partner either in internal affairs or in any other sphere,” she said.

Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Lithuania has signed a number of bilateral agreements with Belarus on cooperation in the Interior Ministry-controlled areas and their termination would require the government’s approval, as well as several inter-agency agreements.

Lithuania has also suspended the European Commission-funded cross-border cooperation programmes with Belarus and Russia.

