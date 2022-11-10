Mantas Adomėnas

News

1 h ago

Cohort to support democracy activists, human rights defenders launched in Vilnius

Gabrielius Landsbergis

News

2 h ago

Lithuania’s opposition collects signatures for foreign minister’s interpellation

Dalia Grybauskaitė

News

3 h ago

Hardline on Russia prevented Lithuania’s ‘Iron Lady’ from becoming next NATO chief – NYT

Russia's war in Ukraine

News

4 h ago

US considers supporting Baltics’ Russia tribunal initiative – official

Seimas

News

5 h ago

Lithuanian parliament returns 2023 budget bill to government

Taiwan (associative image)

News

7 h ago

Lithuania expects trade with Taiwan to grow – minister

Heating (associative image)

News

8 h ago

Vilnius residents find unusual bills: heating costs less than before being switched on

HIMARS

News

9 h ago

US to sell HIMARS systems to Lithuania for $495m

Lithuania-Belarus border

News

1 d ago

Lithuania looks to limit Russian, Belarusian arrivals

Russia's Z sign on an armoured vehicle (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Lithuania blocks entry to Belarusian train wagon with Russia’s Z sign

Distance learning

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian tenth-graders perform poorly in exams, some score zero points

Young Painter’s Prize 2021

News

1 d ago

Baltic Young Painter’s Prize welcomes Ukrainian artists for the first time

Jensas Stoltenbergas

News

1 d ago

NATO summit to take place in Vilnius in July 2023

Margarita Drobiazko and Povilas Vanagas

News

1 d ago

Despite backlash at home, Lithuanian ice skating pair to continue performing in Russia

Electricity (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Lithuania could serve as gateway to Europe for green hydrogen, says minister

Electricity

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian minister rejects reports of Russian energy purchases

News

2022.11.10 17:33

Cohort to support democracy activists, human rights defenders launched in Vilnius

B
BNS 2022.11.10 17:33
Mantas Adomėnas
Mantas Adomėnas / L. Balandis/BNS

A working group of like-minded people, known as the cohort, has been launched officially at the initiative of Lithuania and two NGOs, the Freedom House and the Alliance of Democracies, to offer support to democracy activists and human rights defenders.

The Resisting Authoritarian Pressure cohort will aim to build resilience to authoritarian coercion, its initiators said.

“Today, we have launched a joint project with colleagues aimed at resisting authoritarian pressure. This is an initiative for practical action in very important domains,” Deputy Foreign Minister Mantas Adomėnas told reporters on Thursday.

“Could not be happier that these groups and the government of Lithuania came together, and I’m really looking forward to seeing the practical solutions that they put out to the world on such an important topic,” said Robert Berschinski, a special assistant to US President Joe Biden.

Robert Berschinski
Robert Berschinski / L. Balandis/BNS

The cohort will mostly focus on bringing visibility to the stories of political prisoners and increasing pressure for their release; sheltering and protecting democratic activists fleeing authoritarian regimes; countering the phenomenon of transnational repression; and building resilience to economic coercion by authoritarian regimes, Adomėnas said.

According to the joint press release of the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry, the Freedom House, and the Alliance of Democracies, the mobilisation of supporters of democracy and coordination of efforts to build resilience to authoritarianism have become ever more relevant in view of the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine and the strengthening of interaction between authoritarian forces.

Mantas Adomėnas
Robert Berschinski
# News# Baltics and the World
Gabrielius Landsbergis
2 h ago

Lithuania’s opposition collects signatures for foreign minister’s interpellation

Dalia Grybauskaitė
3 h ago

Hardline on Russia prevented Lithuania’s ‘Iron Lady’ from becoming next NATO chief – NYT

Russia's war in Ukraine
4 h ago

US considers supporting Baltics’ Russia tribunal initiative – official

updated
Seimas
5 h ago

Lithuanian parliament returns 2023 budget bill to government

Taiwan (associative image)
7 h ago

Lithuania expects trade with Taiwan to grow – minister

Heating (associative image)
8 h ago

Vilnius residents find unusual bills: heating costs less than before being switched on

HIMARS
9 h ago

US to sell HIMARS systems to Lithuania for $495m

updated
Lithuania-Belarus border
1 d ago

Lithuania looks to limit Russian, Belarusian arrivals

Russia's Z sign on an armoured vehicle (associative image)
1 d ago

Lithuania blocks entry to Belarusian train wagon with Russia’s Z sign

Distance learning
1 d ago

Lithuanian tenth-graders perform poorly in exams, some score zero points

HIMARS
2022.11.10 09:18

US to sell HIMARS systems to Lithuania for $495m

updated
Heating (associative image)
2022.11.10 10:27

Vilnius residents find unusual bills: heating costs less than before being switched on

Dalia Grybauskaitė
2022.11.10 15:51

Hardline on Russia prevented Lithuania’s ‘Iron Lady’ from becoming next NATO chief – NYT

Russia's war in Ukraine
2022.11.10 14:47

US considers supporting Baltics’ Russia tribunal initiative – official

updated
Gabrielius Landsbergis
2022.11.10 16:33

Lithuania’s opposition collects signatures for foreign minister’s interpellation

Seimas
2022.11.10 13:28

Lithuanian parliament returns 2023 budget bill to government

Taiwan (associative image)
2022.11.10 11:35

Lithuania expects trade with Taiwan to grow – minister